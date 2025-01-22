Skip to content
US, India discuss immigration and skilled worker movement: Report

India is reportedly prepared to cooperate with the Trump administration to identify and repatriate its citizens living illegally in the US.

Jaishankar-Rubio

US secretary of state Marco Rubio met his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Tuesday. (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)

By Eastern EyeJan 22, 2025
US SECRETARY of state Marco Rubio discussed concerns over "irregular migration" with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Tuesday, according to the US state department.

The discussion comes as new US president Donald Trump assumed office on Monday and introduced several executive orders targeting illegal immigration.

Trump has reiterated his goal of deporting millions of immigrants residing in the United States without legal status, a central theme of his election campaign last year.

India is reportedly prepared to cooperate with the Trump administration to identify and repatriate its citizens living illegally in the US, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

The report noted that the two countries have identified around 18,000 Indian migrants who could be deported.

"Secretary Rubio also emphasised the Trump administration's desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration," the state department said in a statement.

India has highlighted the importance of skilled professional mobility in its ties with the US, particularly in light of ongoing debates about H-1B visas.

President Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk recently voiced their support for the visa programme, which some of Trump's supporters have opposed.

India, recognised for its large pool of IT professionals, accounts for a significant portion of H-1B visas issued by the US.

In the fiscal year ending 30 September 2023, India received approximately 78 per cent of the 265,777 H-1B visas issued.

(With inputs from Reuters)

