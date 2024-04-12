  • Friday, April 12, 2024
Resolution in US Congress condemns hate crimes targeting Hindus

Indian-American lawmaker Shri Thanedar has introduced a resolution in the US Congress that condemns Hinduphobia, anti-Hindu bigotry, hate, and intolerance.

The resolution was introduced by Congressman Shri Thanedar. (Photo: X/@ShriThanedar)

By: Vivek Mishra

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives in the US that condemns Hinduphobia, anti-Hindu bigotry, hate, and intolerance.

The resolution was presented on Wednesday and has since been referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

The resolution reads that despite their positive contributions to the United States, Hindu Americans face stereotypes and disinformation about their heritage and symbols, and have been the targets of bullying in schools and on college campuses, as well as discrimination, hate speech, and bias-motivated crimes.

According to the FBI’s Hate Crimes Statistics Report, anti-Hindu hate crimes targeting mandirs (temples) and persons are annually on the rise while in parallel Hinduphobia in American society is unfortunately rising, the resolution said.

The resolution notes that over four million Hindus have immigrated to the United States since the 1900s, coming from diverse racial, linguistic, and ethnic backgrounds, and have significantly contributed to every aspect of the nation’s economy and industries.

Recently, Indian-American Congress members Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Thanedar, Ami Bera, and Pramila Jayapal reached out to the Department of Justice requesting a briefing on the investigations into the rise in vandalism at places of worship, including Hindu temples.

Their letter from March 29 stated, “Attacks at mandirs from New York to California have contributed to increased collective anxiety among Hindu Americans. Leaders from these impacted communities have expressed that there are unfortunately ‘no leads’ on suspects, leaving many to continue to live in fear and intimidation.”

They emphasised the need for better coordination between local law enforcement agencies, the FBI, and the Civil Rights Division to ensure equal protection under the law.

“Our communities remain concerned about law enforcement coordination regarding these bias-motivated crimes, and they are left wondering if there is appropriate federal oversight,” the letter added.

Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policy and Strategy from the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies said that in the first quarter of this year, there has been a sudden spike in vandalism as well as thefts in temples in America intimidating devotees.

“On the background of local officials often failing to investigate the cases to find culprits, we thank the Indian-American House of Representatives for asking the FBI and DOJ to investigate. We hope that the FBI/DOJ will investigate to find any campaign or conspiracy that exists behind such attacks to assure peace-loving Indian diaspora / South Asians about their safety and freedom of religion,” he said.

