US to sell anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys to India

Sonobuoys, which are air-launched and expendable sensors, help detect underwater sounds and relay them to remote processors.

The sale is expected to enhance India’s ability to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations, according to a notification sent to the US Congress. (Photo: iStock)

By: EasternEye

THE US has approved the sale of High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys to India, valued at £40.6 million.

The sale is expected to enhance India’s ability to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations, according to a notification sent to the US Congress.

Sonobuoys, which are air-launched and expendable sensors, help detect underwater sounds and relay them to remote processors. They are considered an affordable and effective tool for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), particularly when used by airborne ASW forces.

“The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing its capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations from its MH-60R helicopters. India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces,” the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a notification to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee this week.

In accordance with the Arms Export Control Act, Congress has 30 days to review the sale. According to the notification, India had requested to purchase AN/SSQ-53O HAASW sonobuoys, AN/SSQ-62F HAASW sonobuoys, and AN/SSQ-36 sonobuoys, with a total estimated cost of £40.6 million.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the United States-India strategic relationship and improving the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions,” the notification added.

On August 23, secretary of state Antony Blinken approved the foreign military sale to India of the sonobuoys and related equipment for the estimated cost of £40.6 million.

(With inputs from PTI)