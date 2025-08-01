Skip to content
 
Urvashi Rautela’s Dior bag with £60,200 jewellery stolen at London airport, calls it ‘alarming breach’

The actress was travelling for Wimbledon when her suitcase reportedly vanished from the baggage belt despite valid tags and Emirates documentation.

Urvashi Rautela London airport

Urvashi Rautela alleged her suitcase vanished directly from the baggage belt at Gatwick

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 01, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she's worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first "official" newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity.
Highlights:

  • Urvashi Rautela alleges her Dior bag containing £60,200 ( ₹70 lakh) jewellery was stolen at Gatwick Airport.
  • The actress posted flight and baggage details on Instagram, urging Emirates and authorities for help.
  • She called it a serious security lapse and claimed no support was provided by Gatwick officials.
  • The incident comes weeks after her mother accused a former staff member of theft.

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe India, Urvashi Rautela, has alleged that her Dior-branded baggage containing jewellery worth £60,200 ( ₹70 lakh) was stolen at London’s Gatwick Airport. The incident occurred during her travel from Mumbai to London via Emirates Airlines for the 2025 Wimbledon championship.

Sharing the ordeal on Instagram, Rautela posted images of her missing brown Dior suitcase, Emirates boarding pass, and baggage tag. She tagged UK Police, Emirates, and Wimbledon authorities, calling the theft an “alarming breach of airport security”.

 Urvashi Rautela London airport Urvashi Rautela’s designer bag was allegedly stolen shortly after she arrived in London for WimbledonGetty Images


What did Urvashi Rautela say about the stolen jewellery?

On Thursday, Rautela posted, “Injustice tolerated is injustice repeated. Our @wimbledon @dior brown baggage was stolen from the belt at @gatwickairport after flying @emirates from Mumbai during #Wimbledon.” She pleaded for urgent action to trace her luggage.

In a separate statement released through her team, she said, “Despite holding our baggage tag and Emirates ticket, the bag went missing directly from the belt area, a disturbing breach of traveller safety. This isn’t just about lost property. It's about dignity, accountability, and the safety of passengers.”

Rautela added that she had reached out to Emirates support and Gatwick Airport officials but had not received any assistance.


Why is the incident raising security concerns at Gatwick?

The reported theft from a restricted baggage claim zone at one of the UK’s busiest airports has triggered questions around passenger safety and surveillance. If confirmed, it highlights a potential loophole in Gatwick’s luggage security and Emirates’ handling protocols.

Despite being a Platinum Emirates member and flying on a direct route from Mumbai, Rautela claims there were no immediate steps taken by the airport to retrieve her belongings.

This incident follows her 2023 claim of losing a 24-carat gold iPhone during a cricket match in Ahmedabad, an item she never recovered.

 Urvashi Rautela London airport Urvashi Rautela's Dior suitcase with jewellery goes missing at GatwickInstagram/urvashirautela


How did social media react to Urvashi’s post?

Though the actress disabled comments on her theft post, screenshots of earlier responses quickly circulated online. Some users joked about the missing “Labubus”, collectible toys that adorned her Hermes bag at Wimbledon earlier this month. One wrote, “Hope your Labubus are safe!”, referencing her viral fashion moment.

Others sarcastically noted that Rautela appears to have a pattern of losing high-value items. “From gold iPhone to Dior baggage, airport gods stay undefeated,” a meme account posted on X.

 Urvashi Rautela London airport Urvashi Rautela pictured at Wimbledon days before reporting her Dior bag missing from GatwickInstagram/urvashirautela


Is there a link to her ex-manager’s theft controversy?

Interestingly, this isn’t the only theft-related allegation involving Rautela in recent times. Just weeks ago, her mother Meera Rautela publicly accused Urvashi’s former manager Vedika Prakash Shetty of stealing expensive clothing and jewellery between 2015 and 2017.

She claimed Shetty caused a “huge financial loss” to the family during Urvashi’s Miss Universe days. While no legal case has been confirmed, the family said they regretted not taking action sooner.


What’s next for Urvashi Rautela in films?

She was last seen in Daaku Maharaj opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna and in Jaat with Sunny Deol. Her only officially confirmed upcoming project is the thriller Kasoor.

gatwick airportemirateswimbledon 2025urvashi rautela

