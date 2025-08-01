Urvashi Rautela’s Dior bag with £60,200 jewellery stolen at London airport, calls it ‘alarming breach’

Highlights:

Urvashi Rautela alleges her Dior bag containing £60,200 ( ₹70 lakh) jewellery was stolen at Gatwick Airport.

The actress posted flight and baggage details on Instagram, urging Emirates and authorities for help.

She called it a serious security lapse and claimed no support was provided by Gatwick officials.

The incident comes weeks after her mother accused a former staff member of theft.

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe India, Urvashi Rautela, has alleged that her Dior-branded baggage containing jewellery worth £60,200 ( ₹70 lakh) was stolen at London’s Gatwick Airport. The incident occurred during her travel from Mumbai to London via Emirates Airlines for the 2025 Wimbledon championship.

Sharing the ordeal on Instagram, Rautela posted images of her missing brown Dior suitcase, Emirates boarding pass, and baggage tag. She tagged UK Police, Emirates, and Wimbledon authorities, calling the theft an “alarming breach of airport security”.

Urvashi Rautela’s designer bag was allegedly stolen shortly after she arrived in London for Wimbledon Getty Images





What did Urvashi Rautela say about the stolen jewellery?

On Thursday, Rautela posted, “Injustice tolerated is injustice repeated. Our @wimbledon @dior brown baggage was stolen from the belt at @gatwickairport after flying @emirates from Mumbai during #Wimbledon.” She pleaded for urgent action to trace her luggage.

In a separate statement released through her team, she said, “Despite holding our baggage tag and Emirates ticket, the bag went missing directly from the belt area, a disturbing breach of traveller safety. This isn’t just about lost property. It's about dignity, accountability, and the safety of passengers.”

Rautela added that she had reached out to Emirates support and Gatwick Airport officials but had not received any assistance.





Why is the incident raising security concerns at Gatwick?

The reported theft from a restricted baggage claim zone at one of the UK’s busiest airports has triggered questions around passenger safety and surveillance. If confirmed, it highlights a potential loophole in Gatwick’s luggage security and Emirates’ handling protocols.

Despite being a Platinum Emirates member and flying on a direct route from Mumbai, Rautela claims there were no immediate steps taken by the airport to retrieve her belongings.

This incident follows her 2023 claim of losing a 24-carat gold iPhone during a cricket match in Ahmedabad, an item she never recovered.

Urvashi Rautela's Dior suitcase with jewellery goes missing at Gatwick Instagram/urvashirautela





How did social media react to Urvashi’s post?

Though the actress disabled comments on her theft post, screenshots of earlier responses quickly circulated online. Some users joked about the missing “Labubus”, collectible toys that adorned her Hermes bag at Wimbledon earlier this month. One wrote, “Hope your Labubus are safe!”, referencing her viral fashion moment.

Others sarcastically noted that Rautela appears to have a pattern of losing high-value items. “From gold iPhone to Dior baggage, airport gods stay undefeated,” a meme account posted on X.

Urvashi Rautela pictured at Wimbledon days before reporting her Dior bag missing from Gatwick Instagram/urvashirautela





Is there a link to her ex-manager’s theft controversy?

Interestingly, this isn’t the only theft-related allegation involving Rautela in recent times. Just weeks ago, her mother Meera Rautela publicly accused Urvashi’s former manager Vedika Prakash Shetty of stealing expensive clothing and jewellery between 2015 and 2017.

She claimed Shetty caused a “huge financial loss” to the family during Urvashi’s Miss Universe days. While no legal case has been confirmed, the family said they regretted not taking action sooner.





What’s next for Urvashi Rautela in films?

She was last seen in Daaku Maharaj opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna and in Jaat with Sunny Deol. Her only officially confirmed upcoming project is the thriller Kasoor.