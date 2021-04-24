UNICEF ropes in Manushi Chhillar for World Immunization Week

By: Mohnish Singh

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is set to make her grand acting debut with Yash Raj Films’ high-profile historical drama Prithviraj, alongside superstar Akshay Kumar, has added yet another feather to her cap.

The newcomer has been roped in by UNICEF to raise awareness on the need for immunization of children in India. She will be leading from the front during World Immunization Week (April 24-30), engaging with people on social media to spread the important message far and wide.

“Vaccines have helped generations of children grow up in good health, safe from infectious and dangerous diseases like polio and measles. To save lives, we must redouble our efforts to vaccinate children – particularly the most vulnerable. We must not let Covid-19 disrupt children’s access to life-saving childhood vaccines,” she said in a statement.

Chhillar, who is vocal about several social issues, added, “Vaccines will help protect children from the most devastating impacts of infectious diseases. As we wait for Covid-19 vaccines to roll out more widely, let’s remember to vaccinate our children against other highly contagious diseases which remain a serious threat to their lives.”

Earlier, UNICEF had roped in Chhillar to spread awareness on the need to educate girls on personal hygiene. She also runs her own initiative on menstrual hygiene called ‘Project Shakti’ that works across several states of India. In 2020, the Haryana State Government and UNICEF India had roped in her to raise awareness about Covid-19 among the people of India.

Talking about her debut film Prithviraj, the historical drama is based on the epic poem Prithviraj Raso, written by great poet Chand Bardai. Chhillar will be seen as the royal princess Sanyogita in the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial.

