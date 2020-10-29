‘Unconscious bias’ masking issue of real racial inequality







By Dal Babu

THE Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has shone a light on how organisations are responding to the geological pace of racial equality.

The concept of ‘unconscious bias’ is a phrase George Orwell (who was a police officer in former Burma) would perhaps have written. An industry has grown up around it, offering expensive training that organisations gratefully accept, so they feel exonerated from words like “discrimination, homophobia, racism and sexism”, allowing them instead to point to some psychological reason imbedded in us for centuries to explain why they are particularly unrepresentative in relation to BAME, gay, women, transgender and disabled people.

The evidence that society has a huge challenge in dealing with diversity in terms of race is all around us – and the police are an obvious example. but not alone. We still do not have a BAME chief constable, and the Senior Command Course 2018, where many future chief constables are chosen, remains stubbornly white.

Suddenly, trainers are less keen to offer unconscious bias training and, instead, are saying that anti-racism training is the must have of a modern, forward-looking organisation. In part, this is due to the need to rebrand to win new business from old customers, but is also due to the conclusion that some organisations have reached that unconscious bias training does not work.

For example, the College of Policing has reported that “supressing stereotypes may result in individuals reverting to holding stereotypical views about an underrepresented group that [the training] was trying to supress”.

Instead of worrying about unconscious bias by whatever name it is to be known from now on, why not address actual, real, deliberate bias? This means taking actions to implement rather than just acknowledge the recommendations made years ago in, say, the Scarman and McPherson inquiry reports. It means taking complaints about explicit, no-holds-barred racism seriously and making examples of those guilty of perpetrating them such as the PC in Northumbria who was disciplined and sacked for racially abusing staff in an Indian takeaway, but then reinstated on appeal.

As a society, we are still riven by hate crimes which themselves are routinely mocked as preoccupations of the “woke” but include violence and murder. Hateful insults shouted in the street are perhaps a gateway crime leading to escalation and violence. It is difficult for an agency such as the police to deal effectively with hate crimes if it cannot adequately deal with hatred among its own members.

When open discrimination and bias, hate crimes and the culture that enables them to take place have been successfully addressed and eliminated, then we can turn to unconscious bias as a target and remove this as the fig leaf from those who would continue to cover their discriminations.

