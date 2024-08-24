  • Saturday, August 24, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

UN committee raises alarm over racist violence and hate speech in Britain

Recent anti-immigration riots spark calls for tougher action against hate crimes and xenophobia

A counter demonstration against an anti-immigration protest called by far-right activists in the Walthamstow suburb of London (Photo: Benjamin Cremel/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

A UNITED NATIONS committee expressed concern on Friday (23) over the recurring incidents of racist violence in Britain and called for steps to curb “racist hate speech” by politicians following recent anti-immigration riots.

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) urged thorough investigations into racist hate crimes and demanded strict penalties for those responsible.

In a statement, CERD highlighted its worries about the persistence of hate crimes, hate speech, and xenophobic incidents occurring on various platforms, including those propagated by politicians and public figures.

The committee was particularly alarmed by the repeated acts of racism and violence against ethnic minorities, migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers, especially those committed by far-right and white supremacist groups in late July and early August 2024.

The summer riots, which were the worst in Britain since 2011, resulted in unrest across more than a dozen towns and cities, with far-right groups accused of inciting violence against mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers. The disturbances led to over a thousand arrests and hundreds of convictions.

Measures to curb racist hate speech and xenophobic rhetoric

“In calling for action, the committee urged the United Kingdom to implement comprehensive measures to curb racist hate speech and xenophobic rhetoric, including from political and public figures,” CERD said.

Gun Kut, the committee’s country rapporteur for Britain, declined at a press conference to identify particular politicians.

Earlier this month, the UN’s migration agency voiced its solidarity with the communities affected by the riots.

CERD is composed of 18 independent experts tasked with monitoring how countries implement an international convention on eliminating racism.

The committee also expressed concern about the “disproportionate impact” on ethnic minorities of police stop-and-search practices, including strip searches.

It raised alarms over the use of “excessive and deadly force” by law enforcement which disproportionately affects “people of African descent and other ethnic minorities”. (AFP)

Related Stories
News

Meta discovers Iranian hacking attempt on US presidential campaigns
News

Harris campaign targets influencers with exclusive perks at convention
News

Starmer urges China’s Xi for open dialogue and cooperation
US

All you need to know about Kamala Harris’s family
News

Shakib Al Hasan accused in murder case amid Bangladesh unrest
News

India backs Ukraine’s sovereignty as Modi calls for peace
News

Chandrayaan-3 data now open for global research
UK

Storm Lilian causes major disruptions across country
News

Farewell as Southport mourns young life lost in attack
News

Defining moments at the Democratic convention
News

Leicester scraps Diwali lights switch-on event over costs
News

Air India fined for pilot qualification breach
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UN committee raises alarm over racist violence and hate speech…
meta Meta discovers Iranian hacking attempt on US presidential campaigns
Vivek Agnihotri (Photo: Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images) Vivek Agnihotri defends choice of film subjects amid criticism
Stree 2 ‘Stree 2’ villain represents patriarchy’s worst traits, says writer
Social media influencers at the final day of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday (22) Harris campaign targets influencers with exclusive perks at convention
England on verge of victory as Sri Lanka struggle