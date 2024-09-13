Umar Mahmood, teenager from Flintoff’s show dies in car crash

A 16-year-old boy, identified as Adam Bodi, was also killed in the crash. Both Mahmood and Bodi were former students of Penwortham Priory Academy.

Mahmood had featured on Field of Dreams, a programme where Flintoff recruited young people from underprivileged areas of Lancashire to form a cricket team. (Photo: Penwortham Priory)

By: EasternEye

An 18-year-old who appeared on Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff’s BBC show Field of Dreams has died following a car crash in Preston.

Umar Mahmood was driving an Audi A3 Sport car when the vehicle veered off the road and struck trees on Chain Caul Way at around 10.55 pm on Tuesday, according to the BBC.

A 16-year-old boy, identified as Adam Bodi, was also killed in the crash. Both Mahmood and Bodi were former students of Penwortham Priory Academy, which paid tribute to the two. The school described Mahmood as “bright, studious and well-loved,” adding that he was “always considerate” and “showed ambition and kindness in all that he did.”

In a statement, the academy shared its sadness at the loss of the two former students, extending “thoughts and prayers” to Mahmood’s family. They also noted his passion for geography and cricket.

Mahmood had featured on Field of Dreams, a programme where Flintoff recruited young people from underprivileged areas of Lancashire to form a cricket team.

Mahmood was selected for the team through the BYDS Youth Club in Preston.

Reflecting on his experience, Mahmood, in an interview, had said, “I would say now I am a bit of an all-rounder.” He was also featured in the programme bowling in a match and recalling the moment he got an opponent out, saying, “I was over the moon.”

Flintoff had spoken fondly of the boys in the programme, stating, “I care more about them as people than their cricketing ability at the end of the day.”

The BBC expressed sadness at Mahmood’s passing, saying, “The thoughts of everyone in the Field of Dreams team are with his family and friends.”

Another 17-year-old boy, who was also in the car, remains in hospital in stable condition.