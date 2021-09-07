Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 441,042
Total Cases 33,058,843
Today's Fatalities 290
Today's Cases 31,222
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 441,042
Total Cases 33,058,843
Today's Fatalities 290
Today's Cases 31,222

News

UK’s tech visa scheme most popular among Indian workers

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE UK’s tech visa scheme for technology workers continues to be popular among Indians.

The scheme through which Britain intends to attract global talents, allows foreign talents to work in the country without being hired by any employer.

Most of the applications in the first eight months of 2021 came from India, Nigeria, Russia and the US, The Telegraph said.

Since 2014, the total number of applications through the UK Global Talent Visa, as the scheme is officially known, has crossed 4,000.

According to Tech Nation, the official endorsing body for high level UK immigration in the technology sector, 897 visa applications were received from Indian nationals in 2020 – the highest from any country. It was followed by the United States with 410 visa requests. With 55 applications, Pakistan stood at the eighth position.

However, Indians fared poorly last year in terms of endorsement, way behind many other nations.

Only 350 visa applications of Indians were endorsed by Tech Nation, translating to an endorsement rate of 39 per cent, whereas 25 out of 55 applications of Pakistani nationals found favour from the body, recording a 45 per cent endorsement.

Applications from Chinese tech workers secured the best endorsement rate of 86 per cent, ahead of even the US which stood second with 74 per cent, according to official data.

With 1,400 applications, Asia accounted for about half of the total visa requests received by Tech Nation last year. It was followed by North America and Africa. Europe stood at the fourth spot, showing a low level of appetite from tech workers to shift their work to the UK from the rest of the continent.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Residential programme for BAME leaders starts at Magdalen College
News
Johnson breaks tax pledge to fund new care for elderly
UK
Teenage car thief detained for killing restaurant owner
UK
Haberdashers’ Aske’s schools change name over link to slave trade
News
Rise in extremist views and conspiracy theories among students, research shows
News
Ants in business class! Delhi-London Air India flight hit
HEADLINE STORY
Cairn accepts refund offer, to drop cases against India
News
EXCLUSIVE: A “lifetime of opportunity missed”
UK
Lockdown weight gain put people at risk of type 2 diabetes, NHS study…
News
Indian court allows shorter dose gap for those who ‘pay’ for the vaccine
WORLD
Guantanamo 9/11 trial restarts; defendants include 2 Pakistanis
News
Newcastle mayor subjected to racist abuse as youths aim fireworks at mosque
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
‘Satellite business sector needs consolidation’
Residential programme for BAME leaders starts at Magdalen College
Johnson breaks tax pledge to fund new care for elderly
Teenage car thief detained for killing restaurant owner
Haberdashers’ Aske’s schools change name over link to slave trade
Rise in extremist views and conspiracy theories among students, research…