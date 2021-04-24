UK’s Johnson says he is ready to help India amid Covid surge

UK government is looking to help India with medicines and equipment amid a surging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

According to reports, British officials are in talks with India and ministers hope some of the supplies of surplus medical equipment can be send to hospitals there whose capacity has been overwhelmed.

British prime minister Boris Johnson said: “We’re looking at what we can do to help and support the people of India, possibly with ventilators.

“Thanks to the ventilator challenge, the huge efforts of British manufacturers, we’re better able now to deliver ventilators to other countries.

“But also possibly with therapeutics, Dexamethasone, other things, we’ll look at what we can do to help.”

Moreover, the United Kingdom is under pressure to cancel a late order of AstraZeneca doses manufactured in India by Serum Institute of India, as it races to meet the demand of its country.

Is UK going to cancel its order of AstraZeneca vaccine from India? “I am not going to get into details of supplies or deliveries but we remain confident in our supply,” prime minister’s official spokesman said.