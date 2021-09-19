Website Logo
  Sunday, September 19, 2021
News

UK’s COP26 chief says ball in China’s court on making it a success

Alok Sharma (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images).

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE ball is in China’s court when it comes to making the United Nations COP26 climate change conference in November a success, Britain’s Alok Sharma, the summit’s president, said on Sunday (19).

Sharma, who said he had “constructive and very frank discussions” during a visit to China earlier this month, said China’s President Xi Jinping had not yet confirmed whether he would attend the summit.

“In every conversation I had with the Chinese they were very clear that they want to see COP26 as a success so the ball is very much in their court,” Sharma told Sky News.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

