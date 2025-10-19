British and Indian pilots train together to wrap up Exercise Konkan in Arabian Sea

BRITISH and Indian pilots carried out joint air exercises over the Arabian Sea as the UK Carrier Strike Group completed its visit to India.
The group, led by HMS Prince of Wales, ended its stay after a week in Goa and Mumbai with Exercise Konkan, the regular naval drill between the two countries.
The exercise saw half a dozen F-35Bs from the Royal Navy facing off against a dozen Indian Air Force jets, including eight Su-30s and four Jaguars supported by an Il-78 AWACS aircraft.
The mock air battles tested the pilots’ individual skills, weapons systems, sensors, and tactics against aircraft not usually encountered.
The Carrier Air Wing also operated alongside the Indian Navy’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, gaining experience on joint carrier operations.
Commodore Blackmore, COMCSG, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside our colleagues in the Indian Navy and Air Force during Exercise Konkan. The professionalism and camaraderie we’ve shared are a testament to the enduring strength of our partnership. Our time in Mumbai and Goa has been truly memorable – both vibrant and welcoming, rich in history, tradition and culture.”
Lieutenant Daniel Randel, a staff officer aboard HMS Prince of Wales, said: “Konkan has been a great opportunity to see how the Indian Armed Forces work. Working with both their Navy and Air Force has been a unique experience in my career so far.”
During the visit, HMS Richmond docked in Mumbai, hosting industry and cultural events and a football match with the Indian Navy that ended 1–1.
Lieutenant Commander Andy Hunt said: “Our port visit to Mumbai was extremely enjoyable. We were very well looked after by our Indian Navy hosts, it was especially rewarding to spend time with them ashore having recently operated with them at sea during Exercise Konkan.”
Leading Engineering Technician Nathan Knight added: “Visiting Mumbai has been a real highlight of the deployment for me. The culture and food in the city was fantastic and the football match against the Indian Navy was great fun.”