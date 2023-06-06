Website Logo
  Tuesday, June 06, 2023
UK writers to support WGA strike with London protest

The Writers’ Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) is inviting members to join the major June 14 protest.

By: Mohnish Singh

Screenwriters from the UK are set to gather in London’s Leicester Square in support of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and their ongoing strike.

The Writers’ Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) is inviting members to join the major June 14 protest for the US writers’ strike.

The protest will go ahead as part of the Global Day of Solidarity, set up by the International Affiliation of Writers Guilds and the Federation of Screenwriters in Europe. WGGB is a member of the aforementioned outfits, and they will be joined by members from the WGA and the Federation of Entertainment Unions.

“WGGB members are invited to come and join us for a protest in London’s Leicester Square from 1-2 PM on June 14 and show support to the Writers Guild of America, whose members are currently on strike,” WGGB said in a statement.

The writers of the UK are supporting the WGA’s strike action even though the results of negotiations off the back of it won’t directly affect them.

The WGGB has instructed its members to stop working on projects within the WGA’s jurisdiction.

