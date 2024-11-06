  • Wednesday, November 06, 2024
UK woman faces death by stoning after forced marriage in Pakistan

The marriage has led to accusations of adultery, a charge punishable by lashing or death by stoning under Sharia law.

A police report from Pakistan states that the woman willingly married her uncle as part of an immigration scheme to bring him to the UK. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

A BRITISH woman in her thirties reportedly faces a potential death sentence by stoning in Pakistan after allegedly being forced to marry her uncle and bear his child.

According to MailOnline, the woman, a former company director, travelled to Pakistan in April 2021, where she married her mother’s brother.

She claimed that soon after, she moved into his home and became pregnant.

A police report from Pakistan states that the woman willingly married her uncle as part of an immigration scheme to bring him to the UK. However, in a video posted online and later deleted, the woman alleged that she was pressured into the marriage to help her uncle gain documentation for a UK move.

“He told me that I would help him in his travel to England and in return he will get a car, home and a lot of money, and our life would be settled,” she said, adding that he has since abandoned her and their child.

The marriage has led to accusations of adultery, a charge punishable by lashing or death by stoning under Sharia law.

The uncle allegedly admitted to the marriage before local elders after neighbours alerted religious authorities, reported The Metro.

The Pakistani police report described the union as an attempt to gain entry into the UK, calling it impermissible under Sharia law and labelling it as adultery.

The uncle has since gone into hiding but was recently arrested along with a witness to the marriage.

