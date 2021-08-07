Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 427,371
Total Cases 31,895,385
Today's Fatalities 617
Today's Cases 38,628
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 427,371
Total Cases 31,895,385
Today's Fatalities 617
Today's Cases 38,628

News

UK to provide £750m Covid insurance for music festivals, live events

FILE PHOTO: Members of the audience arrive to take their socially distanced seats in the auditorium for a performance by German baritone Christian Gerhaher and German pianist Gerold Huber at Wigmore Hall in London on September 13, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE UK has launched a £750 million Covid insurance scheme to cover music festivals and other live events.

The sector has been demanding protection after months of mass cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Live Events Reinsurance Scheme, announced by the finance ministry, follows pressure from organisers and venues for the government to provide a cushion from Covid uncertainty.

It is created in partnership with UK-based Lloyd’s insurance company and will run from September 2021 until the end of September 2022 to avoid the third summer of cancellations at events such as music festivals.

The announcement comes as the government launches an advertising campaign warning under-30s they will miss out on going to nightclubs if they are not vaccinated.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak admitted while “organisers are raring to go” following the lifting of most major restrictions, “the lack of the right kind of insurance is proving a problem”.

“As the economy reopens I want to do everything I can to help events providers and small businesses plan with confidence right through to next year,” he added.

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, chief executive of the industry organisation UK Music, said he had warned the government of “the catastrophic impact of the market failure in insurance for live events”.

“This new government scheme is therefore incredibly welcome news –- not just for the millions of music fans who have been looking forward to the return of live events, but also for the tens of thousands of musicians, crew members,” he added.

While England removed virtually all coronavirus restrictions last month, most major festivals were forced to cancel or reduce crowd sizes well in advance because of the long lead times required for the large events.

The Glastonbury Festival, held on a dairy farm in Somerset, southwest England, announced it would cancel for the second year in a row, as the third lockdown began in January.

The festival live-streamed a concert to fans in May instead.

Other festivals directly cited the lack of a government insurance scheme as they had to refund tickers during the emergence of a new, more transmissible Delta variant of the virus.

“Though it is a shame that it has come too late for some this summer, this scheme will provide the confidence the sector needs,” the head of parliament’s commons digital, culture, media and sport committee, Julian Knight, said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India shows greenlight to Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine
News
Mother ‘instantly knew’ her son was behind knife attack and was shot dead
News
UK warns Britons in Afghanistan to leave immediately
UK
UK’s medical and dentistry courses to have extra places
UK
Statue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled outside Harrow Arts Centre
News
Amartya Sen reveals the 1943 Bengal famine still haunts him
UK
Retail workers seek tougher laws against verbal abuse and assault
UK
Seema Malhotra urges to engage young people with their local environment
PAKISTAN
Taliban close border crossing with Pakistan, call for visa-free travel
US
Shanta Thake is Lincoln Center’s new artistic leader
UK
Labour suspend councillor over Islamophobia
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka tightens Covid restrictions as hospitals struggle
Eastern Eye

Videos

Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Employee who flagged institutional racism at HSBC resigns
Kajal Aggarwal wraps up the shooting of Uma, tweets ‘This…
India shows greenlight to Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine
Mother ‘instantly knew’ her son was behind knife attack and…
Yo Yo Honey Singh opens up about the domestic violence…
UK to provide £750m Covid insurance for music festivals, live…