  Saturday, September 11, 2021
UK to drop PCR tests for fully-vaccinated travellers from green, amber nations

Passengers make their way through the arrivals area of terminal 5, after landing at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE UK government is mulling to scrap the expensive PCR tests for double-vaccinated travellers as part of a review of the traffic light system.

According to The Times, the government is considering to drop the requirement to take a PCR test for double-jabbed passengers arriving in the UK, a procedure that will be similar to many European countries.

An average traveller is believed to pay more than £70 for PCR tests which can double for some regions. The late return of some tests and a failure by companies to produce correct prices of the test on the government sites have been criticised.

Reports suggest, ministers are considering to simplify the traffic light system, which could include scrapping of the green and amber classifications for countries.

The Department for Transport is expected to complete a review of travel rules by October 1.

Under the current protocol, fully vaccinated travellers need one PCR test within two days of arriving in the UK from amber and green countries, with no need to self-isolate. Those who have not been fully vaccinated need one test when arriving from a green country and two from amber destinations as well as isolation for up to ten days.

While arrivals from “red” category nations, require all arrivals to quarantine in a hotel for ten days and take two PCR tests.

Once the change has been made for the green and amber nations, those not fully vaccinated will still have to undergo some form of PCR test. Moreover, according to The Times, the government in its review will consider removing PCR tests for vaccinated people except for those arriving from red list countries.

“Our international travel policy is guided by one overwhelming priority – protecting public health,” a government spokesman said.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

