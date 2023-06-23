Website Logo
  • Friday, June 23, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

UK retail sales growth slows as food inflation bites

Total retail sales by volume rose 0.3 per cent after climbing 0.5 per cent in April

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has acknowledged that households’ weekly shopping bills has ‘gone up far too much in the past few months’. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

UK retail sales growth slowed in May as soaring food prices hit shoppers hard, official data showed on Friday (23).

Total retail sales by volume rose 0.3 per cent after climbing 0.5 per cent in April, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

Food stores sales volumes fell by 0.5 per cent in May, with retailers indicating “that increased cost-of-living and food prices continued to affect sales volumes”, the ONS added.

Shops were impacted also by “some anecdotal evidence of increased spending on takeaways and fast food” owing to an extra public holiday last month for the coronation of King Charles III.

Overall sales climbed thanks to cheaper fuel and demand for summer clothing and outdoor goods, the ONS noted.

Annual food price inflation was close to a record-high of 18.4 per cent in May, official UK data showed this week.

Overall inflation stood at 8.7 per cent, unchanged from April, causing the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday (22) to hike its key interest rate by a larger-than-expected amount.

The half-point lift to a 15-year peak of five per cent was the 13th increase in a row.

Millions of Britons who have home loans are particularly affected as commercial lenders pass on the BoE rate hike.

Chancellor of exchequer Jeremy Hunt was on Friday meeting major UK mortgage lenders to discuss possible support measures for struggling customers, including those in arrears.

On food, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday acknowledged that households’ weekly shopping bills had “gone up far too much in the past few months”.

“We’re looking at the supermarkets, making sure that they’re behaving responsibly and fairly when it comes to pricing all those products, to make sure that we’re easing the burdens,” he added.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Modi’s US visit may encourage more American firms to invest in India
UK
Frasers buys five per cent stake in fashion retailer Boohoo
Business
Rising inflation and interest rates hurt Sri Lanka’s growth
HEADLINE STORY
Experts caution against impact of inflation on Asian businesses
INDIA
Record plane orders raise the stakes in India’s aviation boom
UK
High inflation hinders UK cost-of-living fight
UK
Sadiq Khan announces £135m funding for adult education
Business
Labour MP raises concerns about Asda’s takeover deal
INTERNATIONAL
Vistara wins Skytrax’s ‘best airline in India and South Asia’ award
INDIA
Airbus announces record 500-plane deal with IndiGo
INDIA
Indian talent innovation create and empower Google products: Karan Bhatia
INDIA
Strange weather patterns to hit India’s mango supply
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW