Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 315,235
Total Cases 27,369,093
Today's Fatalities 3,847
Today's Cases 211,298
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 315,235
Total Cases 27,369,093
Today's Fatalities 3,847
Today's Cases 211,298

News

UK restricts migrants benefits if they overstay visas  
(Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

MIGRANTS who breach rules and overstay in the UK after their visa expires will be prevented from accessing benefits, services and work under the new immigration plan announced on Monday (24).

A ‘digital visa’ will give ministers real-time data on a person’s immigration status and enable the government and departments to know whether a person is “in” or “out” of the UK at any given point in time.

Under the plan, access to benefits such as the NHS will stop if migrants overstay their visas.  It will also permit sharing of information across government departments so migrants can access public services such as the NHS.

Similarly, job applicants will no longer be required to prove their status as employers would already have access to the information.

“The use of automation to generate or update a digital status from a border crossing outcome event will enable the ability to accurately calculate and share a person’s status with third parties and other government departments that give access to benefits, services and work to those who are eligible,” the new immigration plan document read.

“It will also deny them to those here illegally or without the necessary entitlements, reducing the major pull factors for illegal migration.”

Home secretary Priti Patel said, “Our new fully digital border will provide the ability to count people in and count people out of the country.”

“We will have a far clearer picture of who is here and whether they should be – and will act when they are not,” she said.

Work towards a digital system for immigration status will “reduce costs and improve border security by reducing the possibility of forgery or theft” of identity documents.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Black, Asian and disabled tenants face ‘housing emergency’ in UK, survey reveals
UK
Uber’s UK drivers gain collective bargaining with union agreement
News
Winds hamper efforts to douse blaze on container ship off Sri Lankan coast
UK
British Pakistani councillor Afzal sworn in as Birmingham’s new lord mayor
News
India scraps local trials for ‘well-established’ foreign Covid-19 vaccines
News
Bliss calls for action as study finds black and Asian babies have high mortality
INDIA
Indian-origin man among eight killed in rail yard shooting in California
INDIA
Cyclone Yaas kills nine in India, thousands homeless
News
Asians more likely to be affected by housing crisis than white people, report…
UK
Hancock rejects allegations from ex-chief aide, says Covid-19 lies claim are untrue
UK
Tributes paid after death of former DUP and Alliance councillor Vasundhara Kamble
News
Tens of thousands homeless in eastern India after cyclone batters coast
Eastern Eye

Videos

Tusshar Kapoor on completing 20 years in the industry, working…
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…
The Family Man 2 Trailer Review | Manoj Bajpayee |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
‘I want to be progressive’
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings