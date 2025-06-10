Migration committee advises lower income threshold for UK family visas

THE UK’s independent Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has said the government could lower the minimum income requirement for family visas but warned that doing so would likely increase net migration by around 1 to 3 per cent.

Since April 2024, British citizens and settled residents have needed to earn at least £29,000 to apply for a partner visa.

The MAC has proposed a new threshold of between £23,000 and £25,000, which it said would still allow families to support themselves without needing to earn above minimum wage.

It also suggested that setting the threshold between £24,000 and £28,000 could prioritise economic wellbeing over family life.

The panel opposed the previously announced plan to raise the threshold to £38,700, calling it incompatible with human rights obligations, including Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

MAC chair Prof Brian Bell said the final decision was political but urged ministers to consider the impact of financial requirements on families.

The report recommended keeping the income threshold the same across all UK regions and not raising it for families with children.

Campaigners criticised the lack of a recommendation to scrap the threshold entirely.

The Home Office said it would consider the MAC’s findings and respond in due course.