  • Thursday, September 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Several railway stations hit by a cyber attack

Passengers who attempted to connect to the wi-fi encountered a screen referencing terror attacks in Europe.

Major hubs like London Euston, Manchester Piccadilly, Liverpool Lime Street, and Birmingham New Street were hit by the cyber attack. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

A CYBER attack has disrupted the wi-fi systems at at least 20 UK railway stations, including major hubs like London Euston, Manchester Piccadilly, Liverpool Lime Street, and Birmingham New Street.

Network Rail confirmed the issue, with a spokesperson stating: “We are currently dealing with a cyber security incident affecting the public wi-fi at Network Rail’s managed stations.”

The wi-fi remained down as of Wednesday, and the British Transport Police are investigating the incident, reported the BBC.

Passengers who attempted to connect to the wi-fi encountered a screen referencing terror attacks in Europe.

Network Rail indicated that other organisations beyond the railway stations might also be affected.

The service is provided by a third-party company, Telent, which has suspended the wi-fi while investigations are ongoing.

A Telent spokesperson said: “We have been informed there is an ongoing investigation by the British Transport Police into this incident, so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Earlier, in May, the personal information of an unknown number of serving UK military personnel had been accessed in a significant data breach, the BBC reported.

The hack targeted a payroll system used by the Ministry of Defence, which includes names and bank details of both current and some past armed forces members.

Related Stories
News

Labour delegates reject winter fuel payment cuts
HEADLINE STORY

England to implement equal pay in domestic cricket
News

Starmer warns of tough decisions ahead, promises brighter future
HEADLINE STORY

Comment: Labour’s conference message is of change – but will the public hear it?
Sports

Team India makes history winning double gold at Chess Olympiad
News

Rachel Reeves rules out austerity despite tough budget choices
News

Anura Kumara Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lanka’s president
HEADLINE STORY

Ashwin shines as India hammer Bangladesh
News

Starmer, some ministers will no longer accept clothing gifts
News

Domestic abuse specialists to be added to police call centres
News

Jenrick warns of ‘threats to English identity’ from immigration
News

UK public wants more foreign care workers, finds study
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
London Euston Several railway stations hit by a cyber attack
EY EY India employee death: Probe finds office operating without labour…
BP BP explores new opportunities in India, to host board meeting
Starmer: Job training essential to reduce migration
Labour delegates reject winter fuel payment cuts
Outrage in India prompts inquiry into use of animal fat…