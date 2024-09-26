Several railway stations hit by a cyber attack

Passengers who attempted to connect to the wi-fi encountered a screen referencing terror attacks in Europe.

Major hubs like London Euston, Manchester Piccadilly, Liverpool Lime Street, and Birmingham New Street were hit by the cyber attack. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

A CYBER attack has disrupted the wi-fi systems at at least 20 UK railway stations, including major hubs like London Euston, Manchester Piccadilly, Liverpool Lime Street, and Birmingham New Street.

Network Rail confirmed the issue, with a spokesperson stating: “We are currently dealing with a cyber security incident affecting the public wi-fi at Network Rail’s managed stations.”

The wi-fi remained down as of Wednesday, and the British Transport Police are investigating the incident, reported the BBC.

Network Rail indicated that other organisations beyond the railway stations might also be affected.

The service is provided by a third-party company, Telent, which has suspended the wi-fi while investigations are ongoing.

A Telent spokesperson said: “We have been informed there is an ongoing investigation by the British Transport Police into this incident, so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Earlier, in May, the personal information of an unknown number of serving UK military personnel had been accessed in a significant data breach, the BBC reported.

The hack targeted a payroll system used by the Ministry of Defence, which includes names and bank details of both current and some past armed forces members.