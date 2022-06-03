UK PM Boris Johnson jeered at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Service

Boris Johnson was met with boos, jeers, and some applause as he arrived at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral for a Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

While former prime ministers received gentle applause as they arrived at the service, Johnson and his wife Carrie were met with boos and jeers from the large crowd of royal fans waiting outside the cathedral.

Some people clapped and cheered his arrival.

Johnson has been forced to apologise multiple times after his staff held a string of rule-breaking parties during national COVID-19 lockdowns, and he himself received a police fine for attending one event himself.

A growing number of lawmakers in his own party have called for Johnson to quit, with speculation he might face a leadership challenge.