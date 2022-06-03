Website Logo
  • Friday, June 03, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

UK PM Boris Johnson jeered at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Service

Boris Johnson was met with boos, jeers, and some applause as he arrived at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral for a Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

While former prime ministers received gentle applause as they arrived at the service, Johnson and his wife Carrie were met with boos and jeers from the large crowd of royal fans waiting outside the cathedral.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was met with boos, jeers, and some applause as he arrived at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral for a Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth on Friday, reflecting the mounting pressure he is facing in office.

While former prime ministers received gentle applause as they arrived at the service, Johnson and his wife Carrie were met with boos and jeers from the large crowd of royal fans waiting outside the cathedral.

Some people clapped and cheered his arrival.

Johnson has been forced to apologise multiple times after his staff held a string of rule-breaking parties during national COVID-19 lockdowns, and he himself received a police fine for attending one event himself.

A growing number of lawmakers in his own party have called for Johnson to quit, with speculation he might face a leadership challenge.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Indian mountaineer banned for six years for faking Mt Everest summit, climbs it for real
News
Europe has to grow out of mindset that its problems are world’s problems: Jaishankar
SRI LANKA
Amid looming food shortage, Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructs officials to stockpile essentials
News
‘Motivated, biased’: India slams US state department’s religious freedom report
News
First female GP leader of BMA subjected to ‘sexist comments’, forced to go on leave
INDIA
This Indian quadruple amputee says teaching helped me survive
News
‘If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go…
News
Asda chair says proposed return of pounds and ounces is ‘complete and utter…
UK
Swim England seeks to increase diversity in water-based activities. Here’s how
News
Which words were Harini Logan, the Indian-origin teen who won Spelling Bee 2022,…
News
Platinum Jubilee: How UK papers covered Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the…
UK
World leaders pay tribute to Britain’s Queen
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Indian mountaineer banned for six years for faking Mt Everest…
Europe has to grow out of mindset that its problems…
Amid looming food shortage, Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructs…
‘Motivated, biased’: India slams US state department’s religious freedom report
First female GP leader of BMA subjected to ‘sexist comments’,…
This Indian quadruple amputee says teaching helped me survive