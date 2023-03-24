Website Logo
  • Friday, March 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

UK Parliament raises concerns about Khalistani vandalism at Indian mission

The British MPs demanded action against the “Khalistani hooligans” responsible for the violence and expressed concerns about the safety of India’s diplomatic staff

Indian High Commission in London is countering disinformation on social media alleging that the objects hurled during pro-Khalistan demonstration came from India House (Photo: Twitter)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

In the House of Commons on Thursday (23), British MPs raised concerns about the recent vandalism carried out by pro-Khalistan extremists at the Indian High Commission. The MPs demanded action against the “Khalistani hooligans” responsible for the violence and expressed concerns about the safety of India’s diplomatic staff.

Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman called for a parliamentary debate to discuss measures to ban the groups behind the violence, while Opposition Labour Party MP Gareth Thomas asked about the steps being taken to prevent any future incidents of this nature.

Responding to these concerns, Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt, addressing the Business of the House, reiterated foreign secretary James Cleverly’s earlier statement announcing a review of the protection measures around the Indian mission in London.

Mordaunt strongly condemned the vandalism and violent acts, describing them as completely unacceptable and directed towards the High Commission and its staff.

Blackman pointed out that the attack on Sunday (19) was the sixth time in as many years that the Indian High Commission has been attacked in a similar way. “The hooliganism of Khalistani hooligans outside the Indian high commission on Sunday is a disgrace to this country,” he said.

He added, “Khalistani militants are operating across the world; Canada, the US and Australia saw similar attacks over the weekend. We are harbouring Khalistani terrorists in this country right now. Can we have a debate in government time on what action we can take to ensure that these terrorists are held to account and banned in this country.”

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in London is countering disinformation on social media alleging that the objects hurled during Wednesday’s pro-Khalistan demonstration came from India House.

The High Commission clarified that only a small minority of protesters threw water bottles, ink balloons, eggs, and flares at the High Commission, and that nothing was thrown by mission staff at their own people.

The Commission tweeted videos as proof and urged people not to believe the disinformation aimed at disrupting harmony. The UK government has condemned the attacks and pledged to “robustly respond” to incidents of violence.

(With inputs from PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Democrat lawmaker presents bill in California to ban caste discrimination
HEADLINE STORY
Indian mission in UK gets security boost as Sikh separatist continues to elude Punjab cops
News
Police charge man after two attempted murders near mosques
HEADLINE STORY
Bank of England expects inflation to cool faster, hikes interest rates again
News
Sunak paid more than £1m in tax over last three years
News
Rahul Gandhi sentenced to two years jail for Modi ‘thieves’ comment
News
Chinese pip Indians to become largest short-term stayers in England and Wales
HEADLINE STORY
Australia beat India for 21 runs in third ODI, clinch series
INDIA
Air India expansion stirs tension as foreign carriers clamour for more access
News
Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote despite Johnson, Truss opposing it
News
Man set on fire near Birmingham mosque, police probe terrorism angle
News
12 dead as earthquake rocks Pakistan and Afghanistan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW