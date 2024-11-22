  • Friday, November 22, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

UK pledges £108m for climate technologies in Pakistan

The funding, announced by Hamish Falconer, during his visit to Pakistan, will be delivered in partnership with the International Finance Corporation.

By: EasternEye

THE UK government has pledged £108 million to support climate technologies and private sector initiatives in Pakistan.

The investment aims to help local businesses develop solutions to combat climate change while creating over 100,000 jobs.

The funding, announced by Hamish Falconer, minister for the Middle East, during his visit to Pakistan, will be delivered in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC). It will serve as the largest single-country blended finance facility, leveraging private sector contributions five to six times the UK’s investment.

“The UK and Pakistan are committed to tackling tomorrow’s threats today. That’s why we’re investing in the expertise needed and supporting local businesses alongside the Government of Pakistan,” Falconer said at the launch event in Islamabad.

The initiative follows the British High Commission Pakistan’s Cost of Inaction Report, which estimates that climate inaction could cost Pakistan over $1 trillion in the next 25 years. The programme, part of the UK’s Climate Investment Fund Pakistan (CIFPAK), aims to mobilise private sector financing for climate adaptation and resilience projects.

During his visit, Falconer also met Pakistan’s home minister, Mohsin Naqvi, and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, to discuss shared challenges, including climate change, regional stability, and democracy. At Chakwal Textile Mill, the minister observed how UK funding has facilitated solar panel installations, reducing emissions and energy costs.

IFC country manager, Zeeshan Sheikh, highlighted the significance of the initiative, saying, “This facility reflects IFC’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s climate resilience and adaptation efforts. We are pleased to partner with the UK government on an innovative facility that will help crowd-in much-needed private investment.”

The programme will initially run for seven years, with any profits reinvested to finance additional projects. The collaboration underscores the UK’s commitment to addressing global climate challenges while fostering economic and democratic ties with Pakistan.

Related Stories
UK

Netanyahu faces UK arrest as Starmer backs ICC warrant
News

India, US lead G20 in implementing climate policies: Report
News

Karan Bilimoria named chair of International Chamber of Commerce UK
News

King Charles’s coronation cost taxpayers £72 million
News

India joins elite group with hypersonic missile success
News

Sara Sharif begged parents’ forgiveness in letters, court told
News

Exit polls suggest Modi’s BJP likely to win two key state elections
News

Polluted air chokes cities in north India and Pakistan
News

Muhammad Yunus aims for stronger US ties after Trump presidency
News

India sends 5,000 more troops to Manipur as ethnic violence claims 16 lives
News

Former deputy prime minister John Prescott dies aged 86
News

Inquest opens into Harshita Brella’s death; police release new images
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Hamish Falconer UK pledges £108m for climate technologies in Pakistan
Netanyahu faces UK arrest as Starmer backs ICC warrant
India wind energy India, US lead G20 in implementing climate policies: Report
Payal Kapadia: Lighting up the movie world
Nish Kankiwala: Budget is ‘two-handed grab’ from business
Karan Bilimoria Karan Bilimoria named chair of International Chamber of Commerce UK