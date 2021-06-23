UK ‘on track’ to Freedom Day as country moves closer to herd immunity

By: PoojaShrivastava

ENGLAND is set to be free of all the Covid restrictions next month as the country is said to be moving towards herd immunity despite rising infection numbers.

Even though figures show the outbreak is still growing in the face of the mutant Delta strain, the government has claimed that the country is “on track” for Freedom Day on July 19 and ministers hope to lift all the remaining rules such as social distancing, face masks in public spaces and work-from-home guidance in the comings weeks, a media report said.

Restrictions were supposed to ease on June 21, but the date was pushed back to July 19 due to Delta variant fears. However, as long as the current down trend continues, the government believes it can lift more restrictions next month. A senior government source told The Times that ministers want to “get as close to normal as possible” on July 19 after which emphasis will be on “personal responsibility”, instead of restrictions, to help limit the spread of the virus.

“Encouraging data” such as low number of Covid deaths is also driving the possibility of a new “Freedom Day” date as a Downing Street source has reportedly claimed that UK prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday (28) whether the delayed fourth and final phase of the roadmap out of lockdown can be brought forward by two weeks.

Meanwhile, the UK has moved one step closer to herd immunity, with nearly nine in 10 adults now having antibodies against Covid, as per a recent blood testing survey done by Office for National Statistics (ONS), thereby highlighting the success of the vaccination campaign, which is now open to every adult in all four home nations.

The news comes as 11,625 coronavirus cases were recorded on Tuesday (22) – the most since mid-February. Department of Health figures show daily infections have risen by 51.5 per cent in a week, with today’s count the most since February 19. Deaths have nearly tripled in the last week, with 27 victims recorded today compared to 10 last Thursday, though the speed at which cases are increasing every week has slowed down from last month.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate followed by Hyndburn and Ribble Valley. Cornwall is also said to be recording a steep rise in Covid cases-from 347 to 843 in a week- leading to accusations that the influx of international visitors for the G7 summit to have caused the spike.

Cornwall Council, public health officials and the Government have all said that there is no evidence that the spike is linked to the summit of world leaders in Carbis Bay.