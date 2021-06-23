Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848

HEADLINE STORY

UK ‘on track’ to Freedom Day as country moves closer to herd immunity

(Photo by NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

ENGLAND is set to be free of all the Covid restrictions next month as the country is said to be moving towards herd immunity despite rising infection numbers.

 

Even though figures show the outbreak is still growing in the face of the mutant Delta strain, the government has claimed that the country is “on track” for Freedom Day on July 19 and ministers hope to lift all the remaining rules such as social distancing, face masks in public spaces and work-from-home guidance in the comings weeks, a media report said.

Restrictions were supposed to ease on June 21, but the date was pushed back to July 19 due to Delta variant fears. However, as long as the current down trend continues, the government believes it can lift more restrictions next month. A senior government source told The Times that ministers want to “get as close to normal as possible” on July 19 after which emphasis will be on “personal responsibility”, instead of restrictions, to help limit the spread of the virus.  

“Encouraging data” such as low number of Covid deaths is also driving the possibility of a new “Freedom Day” date as a Downing Street source has reportedly claimed that UK prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday (28) whether the delayed fourth and final phase of the roadmap out of lockdown can be brought forward by two weeks.

 

A man receives a vaccine at the Chelsea F.C. pop up vaccine hub on June 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

 

Meanwhile, the UK has moved one step closer to herd immunity, with nearly nine in 10 adults now having antibodies against Covid, as per a recent blood testing survey done by Office for National Statistics (ONS), thereby highlighting the success of the vaccination campaign, which is now open to every adult in all four home nations. 

The news comes as 11,625 coronavirus cases were recorded on Tuesday (22) – the most since mid-February. Department of Health figures show daily infections have risen by 51.5 per cent in a week, with today’s count the most since February 19. Deaths have nearly tripled in the last week, with 27 victims recorded today compared to 10 last Thursday, though the speed at which cases are increasing every week has slowed down from last month.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate followed by Hyndburn and Ribble Valley. Cornwall is also said to be recording a steep rise in Covid cases-from 347 to 843 in a week- leading to accusations that the influx of international visitors for the G7 summit to have caused the spike.

Cornwall Council, public health officials and the Government have all said that there is no evidence that the spike is linked to the summit of world leaders in Carbis Bay.

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Nirav Modi loses first stage of appeal against extradition to India
News
#MeToo: Sri Lanka probes sexual harassment claims in newsrooms
News
EXCLUSIVE: White patients refuse care from Asian doctors
HEADLINE STORY
Monks test positive for Covid-19 in India’s Buddhist monasteries
News
Flu may be bigger problem this winter; Britain double-jabs 60 per cent adults
News
East London man jailed for attempting to buy grenade to “blow up” police station
HEADLINE STORY
NHS announces funding boost to fight Covid impact on children’s mental health
News
Draft of new NHS data strategy unveiled ahead of consultation over summer
News
US Chambers of Commerce launches new campaign to double H-1B visa quota
HEADLINE STORY
India tests longer-range drone flights to deliver Covid-19 vaccines
HEADLINE STORY
Data looks encouraging to fully end lockdown on July 19, says Hancock
News
Covid booster shots expected in autumn; one million jabs booked in two days
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Prithviraj Sukumaran on Cold Case: When I heard the story,…
Morgan says historical tweets about Indian players ‘taken out of…
Nirav Modi loses first stage of appeal against extradition to…
‘North-south economic gap widened during pandemic’
Mahesh Babu unveils the teaser of nephew Ashok Galla’s Hero
Labour wants government to protect Morrisons in potential takeover