New rules could double settlement wait for 300,000 children living in the UK, warns IPPR

Highlights

Home Office plans to double settlement waiting time from five to 10 years for most migrant workers.

Care workers and below-graduate level job holders face 15-year wait under proposed changes.

40 Labour MPs describe retrospective approach as "un-British" and "moving the goalposts".

More than 300,000 children already living in the UK could be forced to wait a decade for settled status under proposed Home Office policy changes, according to analysis by the Institute for Public Policy Research.

The centre-left thinktank found nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of 1.35 million people already on routes to settlement are children, most dependants on their families' work visas.

The findings emerge as home secretary Shabana Mahmood faces opposition from Labour MPs over permanent settlement rights changes.

Ministers want to double qualifying time for most migrant workers' permanent residence from five to 10 years. For people in below-graduate level jobs including many care workers, the default extends to 15 years.

MPs oppose changes

About 40 Labour MPs have raised concerns about the proposals' impact on migrants already residing in Britain, criticising the retrospective approach as "un-British" and "moving the goalposts."

Settlement, also known as indefinite leave, to remain, grants rights to live, work, study in the UK and apply for eligible benefits.

If applied retrospectively, changes could penalise people who arrived under different rules and made life-changing decisions based on existing expectations.

Tony Vaughan, MP for Folkestone and Hythe, told The Guardian "You cannot talk about earning settlement if you keep moving the goalposts after the game has started.

In my view, retrospectivity is un-British and undermines our sense of fair play. It should be abandoned."

Rachael Maskell, York Central MP, warned the reforms risked worsening Britain's skills shortage, stating "The only place where this policy belongs is in the bin."

Family impact

IPPR claims proposals would extend insecurity for families with damaging consequences for integration, educational opportunities and child poverty.

Hundreds of thousands of children could grow up without secure status, limiting future planning abilities. Delayed settlement could restrict higher education access, student finance and stable employment opportunities.

Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities, noted "Families who were welcomed to the UK under one set of rules should not have the goalposts moved part way through their journey.

For the 300,000 children affected, this is not an abstract policy change. They face growing up with prolonged insecurity, with many facing new barriers to going to university once they turn 18."

Mahmood told MPs settlement was a "privilege not a right," defending the extension as appropriate for attracting the "brightest and best" people.