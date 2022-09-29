Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 29, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

UK must continue to use water wisely as drought remains – drought group

The National Drought Group, made up of government officials, water companies, and environmental groups, said recent rainfall had not been enough to replenish groundwater and reservoir water levels.

Drought conditions in summer 1995 at Leighton Reservoir near Masham, North Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom

By: Melvin Samuel

Most of England remains in drought and careful management of water resources will be needed throughout the winter, Britain’s National Drought Group said on Wednesday.

England had its sixth driest summer on record, according to Met Office data, with drought officially declared in parts of England in August for the first time since 2018.

The National Drought Group made up of government officials, water companies, and environmental groups, said recent rainfall had not been enough to replenish groundwater and reservoir water levels.

“Water pressures on agriculture, wildlife and the environment remain high as we head into the autumn and winter, which is why we must continue to manage water wisely,” said David Dangerfield, chair of the National Drought Group.

“For this year – and indeed the coming decade – significant action must be taken if we are to mitigate the impacts of climate change on our water security.”

The group said that while essential supplies of water remain safe, reservoirs across the country continued to be at lower levels than usual, and 11 of the Environment Agency’s 14 areas in England remain in drought.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Indian food takeaway in Newcastle fined more than £100,000 for tax default
UK
England cricket board reports more progress to promote equity across the game
US
Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US
UK
Half of adults in England and Wales receive ‘phishing’ messages, ONS data reveals
News
No statue of Queen at London’s Trafalgar Square’s Fourth Plinth in foreseeable future, says Sadiq…
News
British Hindu community protests outside Guardian office over ‘anti-Hindu & anti-India bias’
News
Amol Rajan blasts BBC for being ‘too posh’ and having ‘accent bias’
News
‘Landmine threats’: Canada says don’t travel to areas in India bordering Pak. Is…
News
Truss breaks silence on markets slump, defends her ‘controversial’ tax cuts
News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘demoted’ on Royal family official website
News
Saudi Arabia introduces Yoga in Universities
News
Sadiq Khan announces London’s Diwali on the Square celebrations on October 9
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW