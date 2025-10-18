UK music industry ‘failing’ South Asian artists, says new report

At an online event to publicise the launch of the book, Raja Mohan said India is step­ping back into the centre of Asian geopoli­tics after decades of strategic restraint.

He also described how India’s engage­ment with the US, Japan, Australia and Eu­rope has moved from symbolism to one of substance. Raja Mohan said, “After inde­pendence, India withdrew from regional security politics, focusing on global issues and non-alignment. But the past decade has seen a reversal. India is now back in the Asian balance of power. The very concept of the ‘Indo-Pacific’ reflects that, putting the ‘Indo’ into the ‘Pacific.’”

The idea, he explained, has deep histori­cal roots: “The British once viewed the In­dian and Pacific Oceans as interconnected realms. Now, after decades of separation, those spaces are merging again.”

Narendra Modi with Xi Jinping and (right)Vladimir Putin at last month’s SCO summit in China

While India once aspired to build a “post-Western order” alongside China, those dreams have long since faded, ac­cording to the expert.

“Contradictions between India and Chi­na have sharpened,” he said, citing territo­rial disputes, a $100 billion (£75bn) trade deficit, and China’s growing influence among India’s neighbours.

By contrast, India’s ties with the US and Europe have strengthened.

“Where once India shunned security co­operation with Washington, it is now deep­ly engaged,” he said. Yet he emphasised that India remains an independent actor, “not a traditional ally like Japan or Australia.”

His comments were made during the Adelphi series, hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) last month. According to the expert, who is also a visiting research professor at the National University of Singapore, the return of India to regional security politics marks a signifi­cant change in its foreign policy since inde­pendence. Popular discussions about the “rise of Asia” tend to oversimplify what Raja Mohan explained was a deeply uneven transformation. “It’s more accurate to say Asia as a whole is rising,” he said, adding, “but not evenly. China has risen much faster than the rest.”

This imbalance has created in­ternal contradictions within Asia, according to the academ­ic. “China’s sense of entitle­ment to regional dominance and its territorial claims have provoked reactions from oth­er Asian countries,” he said.

While China’s economic ascent, once “a marriage of Western capital and Chi­nese labour”, that relation­ship has strained over the past 15 years as the Asian country grew into a global military and economic power­house, according to Raja Mohan.

And the US, which previous­ly nurtured China’s growth, now seeks to restore balance in Asia, shifting from a pol­icy of engagement to one of cautious com­petition, he said.

Dwelling on India’s rise, he said, “The question is not whether India can match China alone, but whether it can help build coalitions that limit unilateralism. History shows weaker states can play crucial bal­ancing roles, as China once did against the Soviet Union.”

He explored how the US-China and In­dia-China dynamics might evolve, particu­larly under US president Donald Trump.

“Some believe the US is retrenching to focus on Asia, others think Trump might seek a grand bargain with China,” Raja Mohan said. “Much depends on how Wash­ington manages its ties with Russia and its global posture.”

While India once aspired to build a “post-Western order” alongside China, those dreams have long since faded, ac­cording to the expert.

The cover of his book www.easterneye.biz

China, he noted, has already toned down its aggressive "wolf warrior" diplomacy, re­alising that assertiveness has backfired. Yet the underlying structural contradictions between China and both the US and India "are unlikely to disappear."

Asked about India’s balancing act be­tween the US and Russia, especially after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the expert was pragmatic.

“India has steadily moved closer to the US and the West, but Trump’s trade-first approach has caused turbulence,” Raja Mohan said.

He cited the threats of high tariffs on Indian im­ports and resentment over trade imbalances with Washington DC.

C Raja Mohan www.easterneye.biz

On Russia, Raja Mo­han’s view was that the relationship has been “in slow decline since the 1990s.”

While India’s GDP now outpaces Rus­sia’s, it continues to engage Moscow for practical reasons. “India’s oil purchases from Russia rose from two per cent to forty per cent after 2022. That’s pragmatism, not alignment,” Raja Mohan said.

He added that prime minister Narendra Modi’s recent handshakes with China’s president Xi Jinping and Russia’s president Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Co-opera­tion Organization (SCO) summit in China were “signals, reminders to the West that India has options.”

Raja Mohan said India was at the cusp of a historic transformation. “India once pro­vided security across Asia - in both world wars, millions of Indian soldiers fought over­seas. That history was forgotten when India withdrew from global security,” he said.

“Now we are reclaiming that role. Ideally, the partnership with the US is the best. But if not, India and other Asian powers will have to shoulder the burden themselves.”

“Japan, Korea, India, Australia - all will have to do more on their own,” he said. “We’ll need to pull up our own bootstraps.”

Dr Benjamin Rhode, senior fellow at IISS, chaired the session.

