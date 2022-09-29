Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 29, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Racism and sexual harassment rife in UK music industry, reveals survey

The industry body has called for the sector to promote a code of practice, and urged the government to amend the Equality Act 2010 to protect musicians.

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A survey of professional musicians has revealed ‘devastating scale’ of sexual harassment, racism and bullying in the music industry in UK, according to a report.

As many as 66 per cent of the respondents to the 2022 report, titled ‘Dignity at work 2: Discrimination in the music sector’, said that they have experienced discrimination while at work, The Guardian reported.

UK musicians, majority of them are self-employed and freelance, said that the fear of reprisals stopped them from making a complaint.

These concerns were earlier raised in a report by the the Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM) in 2018. It revealed that 60 percent of respondents had experienced sexual harassment. The new research pointed out that the situation worsened in the past four years.

“The prevalence of discrimination and inappropriate behaviours in the music sector has increased,” it said.

One musician, on condition of anonymity, told The Guardian: “I was told, as a female musician, I would only advance my career if I was prepared to give sexual favours.”

Another said: “I was sexually assaulted during a show run and felt unable to tell anyone as we still had three months of working together. It was one of the most difficult times for me.”

According to musicians, discrimination on the basis of gender and ethnic background is endemic in the music industry.

Vick Bain, the ISM’s president and co-author of the report, said that it is shameful that musicians are being let down in this way as everyone deserves to be safe at work.

“The findings are incredibly appalling and depressing because, when we released the last report and called on the industry to take action, we really thought that there would be some movement. Nearly 700 brave individuals filled in the survey. To see that things have gotten even worse, was really very shocking,” Bain was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

According to the report, the workforce in the music industry is unprotected as they often have no one to report the discrimination to and they also fear that raising complaints will lead to denial of future working opportunities.

Those who are employed also do not bring complaints – and when they do many are victimised or punished for doing so

In the wake of the report, the industry body has called for the sector to promote a code of practice. It also urged the government to amend the Equality Act 2010 to protect musicians.

“The vital research that ISM has done for this report makes it clear that urgent action is needed … Until the inequitable conditions of a largely precarious freelance workforce in the music industry are confronted, challenged and legislated for, arts workers will remain vulnerable to the frankly horrifying experiences recounted in this report,” Dr Aoife Monks, director of arts and culture at Queen Mary University of London, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Top court says ‘human rights’ protections were no defence to toppling Edward Colston’s statue
News
British Hindu community protests outside Guardian office over ‘anti-Hindu & anti-India bias’
HEADLINE STORY
Malala Yousafzai calls out Hollywood for lack of Muslim representation: ‘Muslims are 25% of population…
News
Stockport councillors claim Nav Mishra is behind ‘hard left’ plan to take over local Labour…
UK
Manchester Islamic centre imam condemns ‘politically motivated’ attack on mosque
UK
Braverman pursuing deal with France to tackle illegal Channel crossings
UK
Leicester violence: Lord Popat urges Braverman to ‘restore the ability of people to…
UK
Indian food takeaway in Newcastle fined more than £100,000 for tax default
UK
England cricket board reports more progress to promote equity across the game
US
Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US
UK
Half of adults in England and Wales receive ‘phishing’ messages, ONS data reveals
UK
No statue of Queen at London’s Trafalgar Square’s Fourth Plinth in foreseeable future,…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW