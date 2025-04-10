Mortgage lenders reduce rates following US tariffs and economic uncertainty

Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie at Mattel, said the doll was created to celebrate LeBron as "a role model" whose influence stretches beyond sport. “LeBron sets a positive example for the next generation,” she said, describing the doll as a fresh presentation of Ken that reflects modern icons.

The new Ken doll, dressed in James’ signature pre-game fashion, even mirrors his towering presence — standing an inch taller than the standard Ken to reflect the basketballer’s real-life height of 6ft 9in.

Mattel’s decision comes at a complex time for the company, which is navigating financial pressures linked to President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war with China. With almost 40% of Mattel's production based in China, the toy giant faces potential supply chain disruption and rising costs.

On Wednesday, Trump announced a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, raising them to 125%. He accused China of showing a “lack of respect” following Beijing’s retaliatory move to impose 84% tariffs on US imports.

While the US administration granted a 90-day pause for other countries and introduced a lower reciprocal tariff of 10%, China remains a key flashpoint.

Mattel has warned that it may have to increase prices or reconsider its supply chain if the situation worsens — a move that could make toys like the new LeBron Ken doll more expensive for consumers.

Despite these challenges, the launch of the LeBron doll is a significant moment for the Barbie brand, which has been striving to evolve its image. In recent years, Barbie has expanded its range to better reflect diversity in body types, careers, and backgrounds.

Although Barbie has previously celebrated sporting greats such as Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Megan Rapinoe, LeBron James is the first male athlete — and notably, the first male outside the entertainment industry — to be immortalised in doll form.

The LeBron Ken doll is not dressed in a basketball uniform. Instead, it features the NBA icon in a stylish varsity jacket emblazoned with “LJ” on the front, an Ohio patch, a crown symbol, and the number 23 — a nod to James’ jersey number. The back of the jacket bears his name and the phrase “Just a kid from Akron,” honouring his Ohio roots.

Beneath the jacket, the doll sports a T-shirt reading "We Are Family," referencing his charitable foundation. Accessories such as a basketball, headphones, and trainers complete the look, making the figure feel authentic to LeBron’s off-court persona.

In a promotional video released by Mattel, James’s reaction to seeing his doll for the first time was one of pure joy. Laughing as he examined the miniature version of himself, he said, “Oh, he dope! That’s so cool!” He joked about the figure’s slender legs, suggesting, “He might have to do a little lifting.”

For James, who recently became the first NBA player to surpass 50,000 career points, this moment carries special significance.

Despite his four NBA titles, two Olympic gold medals, and a host of accolades, he called becoming a "Kenbassador" something truly unique. “It’s an opportunity to recognise the powerful impact of role models who instil confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they too can achieve greatness,” he said.

As Barbie celebrates 65 years of cultural impact, the addition of LeBron James to its growing, diverse roster shows just how far the brand — and the world of role models — has come.