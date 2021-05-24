UK minister in charge of climate summit slammed for taking too many flights

THE minister in charge of preparing for UN COP26 climate change summit is under fire after his extent of international travel was revealed.

Alok Sharma, the former business secretary has been criticised by MPs for flying several times in the last few months for meetings, which could have been done virtually.

Being the president of the UN Cop26 conference due to take place in Glasgow in November, is leading the government’s efforts to make people go green.

Previously, Sharma had repeatedly urged people to modify their behaviour and make an effort to reduce their carbon footprint.

However, in his new role since January last year, he has had taken 25 flights in just three months.

Reports suggest, Sharma had travelled up to 73,853 miles between the end of January and the middle of May, which included trips to 19 countries – where he took a 17-hour flight to Costa Rica and an 11-hour flight to Japan.

The visits has led to MPs questioning Sharma’s travel.

One Conservative MP told The Sunday Telegraph: “While we have all been banned from leaving the country ‘air miles Alok’ has been jetting around the world to hand out lectures on why people shouldn’t fly.

“This isn’t so much about preparing for COP26, it is a bit more like a gap year. Why didn’t he go online? They held the G7 online.”

However, a Whitehall source has defended Sharma and said the minister had held virtual meetings with more than 60 countries.

A government spokesman in response to the criticism said: ‘Virtual meetings play an important role; however, face to face meetings are key to success in negotiations the UK is leading as hosts of COP26.”