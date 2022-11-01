Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

UK is a compassionate place for asylum seekers – PM’s spokesman

‘This is and will remain a compassionate country,’ the prime minister’s spokesman said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Photo by Isabel Infantes/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his cabinet on Tuesday that the country is a compassionate and welcoming place for asylum seekers, but this is dependent on the country being able to effectively police its borders, his spokesman said.

The Home Secretary Suella Braverman faced heavy criticism on Tuesday for describing the arrival of asylum seekers as an invasion, with lawmakers across the political spectrum warning of the risk of using inflammatory language.

“This is and will remain a compassionate country,” the prime minister’s spokesman said.

“The Home Secretary was trying to explain the sheer scale of the challenge that faces the country and it is important to have control of our borders so we can provide safe and secure routes” for other asylum seekers, he said.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Young man who died in car chase was ‘head over heels’ in love with TikTok…
News
Unilever voluntarily recalls dry shampoos over cancer-causing chemical
News
Councillor Fyeza Ikhlaq reveals she had her hijab ripped off and was spat on after…
News
Liz Truss forced out by Bank of England, not markets, says economist Narayana Kocherlakota
News
Woman murdered by partner had feared social services would take away her baby if she…
News
Suella Braverman criticised for asylum seeker ‘invasion’ comments
News
Leicester violence: Hindu groups to boycott review by ‘biased’ expert
News
Sadiq Khan demands rent freeze for London tenants
News
Avoid these facial movements to prevent wrinkles & ‘fine lines’
News
Britain’s Hindus are ‘smart, rich and very well behaved’: Report
News
Sunak criticised for planning to skip UN climate summit
News
Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in Leicester
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW