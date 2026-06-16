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Farage says Reform would bar foreign nationals from social housing

In a 6,800-word Substack essay, Farage said "anti-white racism was embedded into the state" and argued that politicians had created "a backdoor for anti-white discrimination".

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Farage also said a Reform government would limit schools to celebrating "accepted civic events" and that "pupils should not be forced to celebrate Black History Month, Pride Month and Refugee Week".

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 16, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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REFORM UK leader Nigel Farage has said his party would ban foreign nationals from living in social housing and require existing tenants to move into private rented accommodation within three months or face possible deportation.

The party said the policy would apply retrospectively, regardless of how long someone has lived in the UK, as part of Reform's plan to abolish Indefinite Leave to Remain. Farage said foreign nationals would also lose access to welfare under a Reform government.

In a 6,800-word Substack essay, Farage said "anti-white racism was embedded into the state" and argued that politicians had created "a backdoor for anti-white discrimination". He also described equality legislation as a form of "social cleansing".

A government spokesperson said: "Illegal migrants, asylum seekers and migrants on student or work visas are not eligible for social housing."

Reform councillor apologises after ‘non white persons’ post sparks backlash

The spokesperson added: "Nearly nine in 10 social homes go to UK nationals and most councils have tough local connection rules in place to ensure housing goes to people who need it most."

Under Reform's proposals, EU citizens would also lose the right to social housing, with the party seeking to renegotiate post-Brexit agreements covering citizens' rights that it considers "non-reciprocal".

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy criticised the proposals, saying: "People want hope. They don't want more anger, they don't want more division."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Farage was "pushing the politics of grievance and division that goes totally against our fundamental British values of tolerance and decency".

Small boat migrant arrivals in UK cross 200,000 mark

Sarah Elliott, chief executive of Shelter, said removing people who are legally settled in the UK from their homes was "racist and morally wrong".

Farage also said a Reform government would limit schools to celebrating "accepted civic events" and that "pupils should not be forced to celebrate Black History Month, Pride Month and Refugee Week".

A Reform spokesperson told the BBC: "Under a Reform Government, the progressive indoctrination of our children will end."

immigrationnigel faragereform uksocial housinguk politicsreform
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