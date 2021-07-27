UK-Indian business partnership makes vaccination drive successful

Inside the Wockhardt vaccine factory, right High Commissioner Gaitri Issar Kumar, Indian Honorary Consul to Wales Raj Aggarwal centre, right, Ravi Limaye, MD Workhardt

By: Shilpa Sharma

WOCKHARDT UK, a subsidiary of India-based pharmaceutical and biotech company Wockhardt Ltd, has been instrumental in making the Covid-19 vaccination drive a big success in the UK.

The company’s Wrexham manufacturing facility in North Wales has been contracted by the UK government to manufacture the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing facility was visited by the Indian high commissioner Gaitri Issar Kumar on Monday (26).

The visit was part of a tour of Indian backed or supported businesses in the UK.

As part of her visit, the high commissioner was provided with a tour of the state-of-the-art vaccine fill finish facility which until August 2022 is reserved for manufacturing vaccines.

“The United Kingdom’s vaccination programme has been a beacon for the world in many ways. It is a matter of great satisfaction that an India-UK collaboration in vaccine manufacture here in the UK has played a vital part in the roll out. The contribution of Wockhardt at Wrexham is one of the best examples of the success and significant potential of India-UK partnerships in the healthcare sector,” she said.

Kumar was joined by the Indian Honorary Consul for Wales, Raj Aggarwal OBE, RNR.

Wockhardt managing director and chief executive officer Dr Murtaza Khorakiwala, said, “We are honoured to have a visit from the high commissioner of India to recognise our India-UK collaboration and essential role in mitigating the global impact of Covid-19.”

The pandemic has posed a big challenge for all and it needed a combined effort to overcome, said Dr Habil Khorakiwala, founder chairman of Wockhardt.

“We are proud to be an Indian-led company working in collaboration with the UK government with our innovative international operations in Wales. It is an honour to be recognised for our capability and commitment by the visit from the Indian high commissioner to the UK, Gaitri,” he added.

Kumar’s visit is the latest one in a series of high-profile attendances at the Wockhardt UK site.

Earlier, HRH Prince Charles and the UK prime minister Boris Johnson have also visited Wockhardt UK to witness the fill finish production of the vaccines.

With presence in the US, the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, France, Mexico, Russia and many other countries, Wockhardt employs over 5,000 people and 27 nationalities.