Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 421,382
Total Cases 31,440,951
Today's Fatalities 415
Today's Cases 29,689
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 421,382
Total Cases 31,440,951
Today's Fatalities 415
Today's Cases 29,689

News

UK-Indian business partnership makes vaccination drive successful

Inside the Wockhardt vaccine factory, right High Commissioner Gaitri Issar Kumar, Indian Honorary Consul to Wales Raj Aggarwal centre, right, Ravi Limaye, MD Workhardt

By: Shilpa Sharma

WOCKHARDT UK, a subsidiary of India-based pharmaceutical and biotech company Wockhardt Ltd, has been instrumental in making the Covid-19 vaccination drive a big success in the UK.

The company’s Wrexham manufacturing facility in North Wales has been contracted by the UK government to manufacture the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing facility was visited by the Indian high commissioner Gaitri Issar Kumar on Monday (26).

The visit was part of a tour of Indian backed or supported businesses in the UK.

As part of her visit, the high commissioner was provided with a tour of the state-of-the-art vaccine fill finish facility which until August 2022 is reserved for manufacturing vaccines.

“The United Kingdom’s vaccination programme has been a beacon for the world in many ways.  It is a matter of great satisfaction that an India-UK collaboration in vaccine manufacture here in the UK has played a vital part in the roll out.  The contribution of Wockhardt at Wrexham is one of the best examples of the success and significant potential of India-UK partnerships in the healthcare sector,” she said.

Kumar was joined by the Indian Honorary Consul for Wales, Raj Aggarwal OBE, RNR.

Wockhardt managing director and chief executive officer Dr Murtaza Khorakiwala, said, “We are honoured to have a visit from the high commissioner of India to recognise our India-UK collaboration and essential role in mitigating the global impact of Covid-19.”

The pandemic has posed a big challenge for all and it needed a combined effort to overcome, said Dr Habil Khorakiwala, founder chairman of Wockhardt.

“We are proud to be an Indian-led company working in collaboration with the UK government with our innovative international operations in Wales.  It is an honour to be recognised for our capability and commitment by the visit from the Indian high commissioner to the UK, Gaitri,” he added.

Kumar’s visit is the latest one in a series of high-profile attendances at the Wockhardt UK site.

Earlier, HRH Prince Charles and the UK prime minister Boris Johnson have also visited Wockhardt UK to witness the fill finish production of the vaccines.

With presence in the US, the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, France, Mexico, Russia and many other countries, Wockhardt employs over 5,000 people and 27 nationalities.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Scientists to UK government: Take action to reduce impacts of extreme weather
PAKISTAN
Man arrested in Pakistan for forcing Hindu boy to hurl abuses at deities
News
UK to invest £132m in Kenya to support green homes, clean energy
News
6 Rohingyas killed, thousands relocated in Bangladesh landslides, floods
News
South Asians 2.3 times more likely to face stop and searches than white Britons in…
UK
Alok Sharma urges to ‘ditch coal’ to avoid ‘worst ravages’ of climate breakdown
News
Johnson launches new crime plan as MPs raise concern over ‘discriminatory’ stop-and-search proposal
News
‘Life expectancy in UK lowest in mixed ethnic and White groups’
SRI LANKA
Rajapaksa to adopt US presidential-style media briefings
PAKISTAN
Pakistan plans to remove fuel from stranded Panama ship
UK
Anita Rani still wonders ‘if her brown face led to her exit from…
PAKISTAN
Pakistan reopens Afghan border crossing at Chaman
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda on 14 Phere, their experience…
Manjot Singh talks about Chutzpah, his online dating experience, upcoming…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Scientists to UK government: Take action to reduce impacts of…
Man arrested in Pakistan for forcing Hindu boy to hurl…
UK to invest £132m in Kenya to support green homes,…
Dean returns from double Covid to British one-two gold
UK-Indian business partnership makes vaccination drive successful
6 Rohingyas killed, thousands relocated in Bangladesh landslides, floods