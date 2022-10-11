UK-India FTA discussed at Conservative Friends of India conference

The Conservative Friends of India is the largest affiliate group of the Conservative Party.

Home secretary Suella Braverman speaks at the Conservative Friends of India (CFI) conference reception in Birmingham.

By: Pramod Thomas

The UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was the major topic of discussion at the Conservative Friends of India (CFI) conference reception at Tory conference in Birmingham last week.

Home secretary Suella Braverman, environment secretary Ranil Jayawardena, foreign secretary James Cleverly and international trade secretary Kemi Badenoch have participated in the event which was co-hosted by the Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doriaswami.

Cleverly and Badenoch spoke of their eagerness to champion the largest FTA for the UK, a statement said.

The CFI is the largest affiliate group of the Conservative Party. The reception was organised by co-chairs of CFI Reena Ranger OBE, Ameet Jogia MBE and director Nayaz Qazi.

Lord chancellor and justice secretary Brandon Lewis MP, digital culture media and sports secretary Michelle Donelan MP, mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street, minister for skills, further and higher education Andrea Jenkyns MP, exchequer secretary Felicity Buchan MP, minister for London and small business Paul Scully MP and CF patron Lord Ranger participated in the event.

Other participants include Theresa Villiers MP, Heather Wheeler MP, Dean Russell MP, Gagan Mohindra MP, Greg Hands MP, Pam Gosal MSP, Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP, Bangladesh High Commission in London Saida Muna Tasneem and Maldives Embassy UK Dr Farah Faizal.