UK watchdog fines Reddit £14 million over unlawful use of children’s data

ICO says Reddit processed children’s data unlawfully between May 2018 and July 2025.

Regulator criticises reliance on self-declared ages as “easy to bypass”.

The UK’s data protection regulator has fined Reddit £14.47 m for unlawfully processing the personal information of children and failing to implement effective age checks.

The penalty was issued by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which said the platform did not adequately verify users’ ages, potentially exposing under-13s to inappropriate or harmful online content.

The ICO found that Reddit processed children’s data without a lawful basis between 5 May 2018 and 8 July 2025. Although the platform’s terms of service prohibit users under 13, the regulator said its estimates indicated “a large number of children” were still using the site.

UK Information Commissioner John Edwards said it was “concerning that a company the size of Reddit failed in its legal duty to protect the personal information of UK children”.

He added that online services likely to be accessed by minors must ensure their data practices do not expose them to risk and must deploy “appropriate, effective age assurance measures”.

According to the watchdog, Reddit relied primarily on users declaring their age when registering accounts, a method the regulator described as insufficient.

The ICO concluded that companies handling children’s data must take additional safeguards because young users may be less aware of privacy risks.

Reddit said it did not require identity information from users “because we are deeply committed to their privacy and safety” and argued that demands for more data collection were counterintuitive. The company confirmed it intends to appeal the fine.

Regulation pressure intensifies

The investigation began in March alongside probes into other platforms over concerns about children’s data. Reddit introduced age verification measures on 8 July 2025 to comply with the Online Safety Act, restricting unverified users from viewing certain adult content areas.

The ICO said it would continue working with Ofcom, which enforces the Online Safety Act, to strengthen protections for young users online.

Reddit’s influence in Britain has grown significantly, with Ofcom ranking it among the country’s most visited platforms in 2025.

Experts say the fine reflects increasing scrutiny of major social media services and signals tougher enforcement of children’s data protections.

The ICO said Reddit “must do better” and confirmed ongoing monitoring of the platform’s age-assurance measures.