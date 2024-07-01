  • Monday, July 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

UK house prices edged up in June: Report

Prices in London rose by 1.6 per cent in the April-to-June period compared with the second quarter of 2023, Nationwide said

British house prices in June rose by 0.2 per cent in monthly terms and were 1.5 per cent higher than in same period last year, mortgage lender Nationwide said. (Picture for representation: iStock image)

By: Shajil Kumar

BRITISH house prices showed a small gain in June from May but the impact of higher borrowing costs is still weighing on the property market, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Monday.

Prices rose by 0.2 per cent in monthly terms and were 1.5 per cent higher than in June last year, it said.

Britain’s housing market boomed during the coronavirus pandemic but it has slowed after the Bank of England pushed interest rates to their highest since 2008 last year.

Prices as measured by Nationwide are around 3 per cent lower than their record high touched two years ago.

“While earnings growth has been much stronger than house price growth in recent years, this hasn’t been enough to offset the impact of higher mortgage rates,” Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide, said.

Britain’s opposition Labour Party, which is far ahead in opinion polls in the run-up to Thursday’s election, has promised to relax planning rules in the hope of spurring construction which could make housing more affordable.

Prices in London rose by 1.6 per cent in the April-to-June period compared with the second quarter of 2023, Nationwide said.

A Reuters poll of housing market analysts published on May 29 showed property prices in Britain were expected to rise by 1.8 per cent in 2024 as higher wages made homes more affordable. (Reuters)

Related Stories

News
Labour for closer EU ties, but wary of Brexit wounds
UK
Six sentenced for using stolen ID to evade motoring fines
UK
Law Society hosts Indian Bar Council in London
News
Sunak, Akshata seek blessings at Neasden Temple
News
New portrait of King Charles released for Armed Forces Day
News
India rejects US religious freedom report
News
Shailesh Vara presents Bhagavad Gita to the House of Commons
News
Kingsbury Temple a beacon of compassion: Starmer
News
Eastern Eye to host election debate featuring senior political leaders
News
Starmer appears on Bangladeshi TV after his comments spark row
News
Sunak hurt and angry over Reform activist’s racist slur about him
UK
‘Architect of Horizon system’ apologises over past comments

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
property-row-woman-sues-mother-brother
UK house prices edged up in June: Report
belllingham-euro
Bellingham, Kane rescue England from Euro exit
keir-starmer-brexit
Labour for closer EU ties, but wary of Brexit wounds
Six sentenced for using stolen ID to evade motoring fines
Law Society hosts Indian Bar Council in London
Kohli, Rohit retire from T20 internationals