UK government to introduce new passport fees for all applications from February 2

UK passports (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

By: Shubham Ghosh

The UK government is set to introduce new passport fees for all applications from February 2, marking for the first time in five years a rise in the cost of applying for the document.

The proposals to change the fees, which are subject to parliamentary scrutiny, will include:

The fee for a standard online application made from within the UK will rise from £75.50 to £82.50 for adults, and £49 to £53.50 for children

Postal applications will increase from £85 to £93 for adults, and £58.50 to £64 for children

Priority service fees are being aligned, so that all customers pay the same

The new fees will help the home office move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, decreasing reliance on funding from general taxation, the government release said.

The government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.

The fees will also contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas — including for lost or stolen passports — and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders.

The hike will also help the government to continue bettering its services.

The new fees include those newly applying or renewing their passport, the release added.

Since January last year, over 95 per cent of standard applications have been processed within 10 weeks and customers are advised that they should apply in good time before travelling.