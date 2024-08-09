Upcoming events this week

LIVE PERFORMANCE

SUHANI SHAH: SPELLBOUND 2.0

When: Until Saturday, August 10

Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

What: India’s most-famous mind reader delves into the depths of mental mysteries with unexpected twists, compelling storytelling, and interactive audience engagement.

www.sohotheatre.com

VAGYO RE DHOL WITH BHOOMI TRIVEDI

When: Saturday, August 10

Where: Mattioli Arena, 12 Memory Lane, Leicester LE1 3UL

What: A pre-Navratri event with vibrant music and dancing, headlined by Bhoomi Trivedi.

www.eventbrite.co.uk

ORCHESTRAL QAWWALI PROJECT

When: Saturday, August 10

Where: Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

What: The genre-defying Sufi act present a special, one off and intimate show as part of An Indian Summer festival.

www.curveonline.co.uk

ARIJIT SINGH

When: Friday, August 16

Where: Utilita Arena, King Edwards Road, Birmingham B1 2AA

What: The popular Indian singer embarks on another UK tour with a full live band, where he will perform his greatest hits, along with much loved film classics.

www.utilitaarenabham.co.uk

RAJBHA GADHVI & GOPAL SADHU

When: Saturday, August 17

Where: Maher Centre, 15 Ravensbridge Drive, Leicester LE4 0BZ

What: The renowned artists will take audiences on a culturally rich musical journey through the vibrant world of Lok Dayro.

www.eventbrite.co.uk

ZEESHAN ROKHRI

When: Sunday, August 25

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: The popular folk singer pays tribute to his legendary father Saifullah Rokhri with a full live band, at a culturally rich concert.

www.becktheatre.org.uk

NAVRATRI RANGOTSAV

When: Friday, August 30

Where: Harrow Leisure Centre, Christchurch Avenue, Harrow HA3 5BD

What: Musical event celebrating the colours of Navratri with garba, dandiya and live performance by Jaysinh Gadhvi. There is also food stalls and prizes for the best dressed attendees.

www.eventbrite.co.uk

SHYAM NAYAN PRESENTS DHARA

When: Saturday, August 31

Where: The Bhavan, 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE

What: The London based dancer will share timeless, hereditary pieces from both the Jaipur and Banaras gharanas of Kathak. The evening will showcase the rich heritage of classical Indian music, dance, and literature.

www.bhavan.net

ADITYA GADHVI

When: Friday, September 6 and Sunday September 8

Where: OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA; and Maher Centre, 15 Ravensbridge Drive, Leicester LE4 0BZ

What: Indian singer Aditya Gadhvi brings his infectious garba vibes with popular Gujarati songs and pulsating rhythms.

www.rockonmusicuk.com

BHOOLI BISRI YAADEIN

When: Saturday, September 7

Where: Elliot Hall, Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Pinner HA5 4EA

What: Top singing talents present a musical evening filled with the mesmerising melodies of Bollywood music legends Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

www.harrowarts.com

JASDEEP SINGH DEGUN

When: Friday, September 13

Where: Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

What: The award-winning British sitar maestro delivers a concert celebrating India’s rich musical heritage. He will be accompanied by Shahbaz Hussain in tabla.

www.curveonline.co.uk

FALGUNI PATHAK

When: Friday, September 20

Where: OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA

What: The undisputed queen of dandiya music returns with a live show filled with much-loved songs, mesmerising melodies and infectious energy.

www.ovoarena.co.uk

REWIND QUEENS

When: Saturday, September 21 – Sunday, September 22

Where: Resorts World Arena, Perimeter Road, Birmingham B40 1NT; and OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA

What: Concert headlined by popular singers Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Anuradha Paudwal and Alisha Chinai, performing their greatest hits with a full live band.

www.graceentertainment.co.uk

BOLLYWOOD CANDLELIGHT CONCERT

When: Sunday, September 22

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: Concert of live Bollywood songs, Punjabi geet and beautiful ghazals from top UK talents, including Mangal Singh, Shin (DCS), Priti Kaur and the 515 Crew.

www.becktheatre.org.uk

THEATRE

FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD

When: Until Sunday, August 18

Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX

What: New theatre musical about a British woman negotiating the cutthroat world of Bollywood, filled with romance, songs and dance.

www.rifcotheatre.com

PALI AND JAY’S ULTIMATE ASIAN WEDDING DJ ROADSHOW

When: Until Sunday August 25

Where: Assembly George Square Studios, George Square, Edinburgh EH8 9LH

What: New musical comedy show about an uncle and nephew DJing duo navigating their latest gig to save the company and ultimately, their relationship.

www.sohotheatre.com

RUN REBEL

When: Thursday, September 26 – Saturday, October 5

Where: Theatre Peckham, 221 Havil Street, London SE5 7SB

What: Stage adaptation of Manjeet Mann’s powerful award-winning winning novel of a young girl, who finds strength to finally break free from her claustrophobic and abusive home life, embarks on another UK tour.

www.theatrepeckham.co.uk

COMEDY

UROOJ ASHFAQ: IT’S FUNNY TO ME

When: Until Wednesday, August 14

Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

What: Award-winning stand-up comedian Urooj Ashfaq presents a work in progress of her new show, ahead of a premiere at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

www.sohotheatre.com

NISH, DON’T KILL MY VIBE

When: Friday, September 6

Where: Oxford Playhouse, 11-12 Beaumont Street, Oxford OX1 2LW

What: Popular stand-up comedian Nish Kumar’s new show dissects politics, climate collapse and income inequality. Check website for further tour dates.

www.nishkumar.co.uk

DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW

When: Saturday, September 7

Where: The Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes UB3 2UE

What: Stand-up comedy show featuring terrific talents Farhan Solo, Prince Abdi, Tommy Sandhu, Janine Harouni and Eshaan Akbar.

www.luventertainment.co.uk

ADITI MITTAL: BAD ALTITUDE

When: Monday, September 9 – Saturday, September 14

Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

What: The popular Indian stand-up comedian returns with a live show about her trek to Mount Everest.

www.sohotheatre.com

TEZ ILYAS: AFTER EIGHT

When: Saturday, September 7

Where: G Live, London Road, Guildford GU1 2AA

What: The popular stand-up comedian embarks on another UK tour with his new show about the changing world and trying to make sense of his new life as a married man. Check website for further tour dates and availability.

www.TezIlyas.com

ANUBHAV SINGH BASSI: KISI KO BATANA MAT

When: Sunday, September 15

Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES What: Popular Indian stand-up comedian presents his laughter filled show, with two performances, at 2pm and 6pm.

www.theo2.co.uk

EVENTS

EDINBURGH FESTIVAL FRINGE

When: Until Monday, August 26

Where: Various venues across Edinburgh

What: The annual arts festival once again has a very strong South Asian representation with shows from top Indian talents including Vir Das, Urooj Ashfaq, Anirban Dasgupta, Kanan Gill, Rahul Subramanian and Suhani Shah.

www.edfringe.com

LEICESTER MELA

When: Saturday, August 17 – Sunday, August 18

Where: Leicester city centre

What: Free family friendly event featuring live music, dance, food, fashion, arts, culture and a wide array of stalls.

www.leicester-mela.co.uk

CLASSES

BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASS

When: Saturday, August 10, 17, 24, 31

Where: CRATE, 35 Saint James Street, London E17 7FY

What: Fun Bollywood dance class focusing on movement and mindfulness.

www.eventbrite.com

FULL DAY SIMPLE INDIAN COOKERY COURSE

When: Saturday, September 14

Where: Hounslow, London

What: A practical hands-on homestyle cooking course learning how to prepare a variety of Indian dishes using spices for depth of flavour. Check website for further cooking courses.

www.cookingwithmonisha.com