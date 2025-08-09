Skip to content
UK arrests 280 in week-long crackdown on illegal delivery riders

Just East

Last month, the government reached an agreement with food delivery firms, including Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat, to share information aimed at preventing illegal working. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 09, 2025
BRITISH authorities arrested nearly one in five people checked during a week-long operation targeting migrants working illegally as delivery riders last month, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

Between July 20 and 27, immigration enforcement officers stopped and questioned 1,780 people, arresting 280. Asylum support was being reviewed for 53 of those detained, the ministry said.

The operation is part of the government’s measures to tackle illegal migration, which include new legal requirements for companies to verify workers’ immigration status.

Prime minister Keir Starmer is under pressure to demonstrate action on illegal immigration as support grows for Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.

“This government is making sure rules are respected and enforced,” border security minister Angela Eagle said.

Civil penalty notices were issued to 51 businesses, including car washes and restaurants, which could face fines for employing illegal workers. Police also seized 71 vehicles, including 58 e-bikes, and confiscated 8,000 pounds ($10,751.20) in cash and 460,000 pounds worth of illicit cigarettes.

The home ministry said immigration enforcement teams will receive a 5 million-pound funding boost for efforts to tackle illegal working.

Last month, the government reached an agreement with food delivery firms, including Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat, to share information aimed at preventing illegal working.

In the 12 months to July, Britain returned 35,052 people with no right to remain, up 13 per cent from the previous year.

France this week agreed to take in some undocumented migrants who arrive in Britain by small boats, while Britain will accept from France an equal number of legitimate asylum seekers with family ties in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

