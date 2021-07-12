Website Logo
  • Monday, July 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,792
Total Cases 30,874,376
Today's Fatalities 720
Today's Cases 37,676
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,792
Total Cases 30,874,376
Today's Fatalities 720
Today's Cases 37,676

HEADLINE STORY

Johnson and Southgate condemn racist trolling of England’s black players

Players of England look on in a penalty shoot out during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

POLITICAL leaders and footballing chiefs in Britain on Monday (12) came down strongly at social media racial abuse targetted at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after England lost in EURO 2020 finals on Sunday (11).

 

Prime minister Boris Johnson- who himself came under criticism earlier for refusing to condemn fans who had booed English players’ campaign against racism- took to Twitter to slam the racial abuse, saying that “those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves”.

 

While some people identifying as England fans used racial slurs in blaming the trio for the defeat, other offensive messages were accompanied with “forza italia” hashtags.

Home secretary Priti Patel said that she is disgusted over “vile racist abuse on social media”.

 

London mayor Sadiq Khan also took to Twitter to lambaste the social media abuse targeted towards England’s black football team member.

 

England manager Gareth Southgate said the online invective was “unforgivable”.

“Some of it has come from abroad, we have been told this, but some of it is from this country,” he told reporters on Monday (12) during a press conference.

“We have been a beacon of light to bring people together and the national team stands for everybody.”

Prince William, the FA’s president who attended the final with his wife Kate and son George, said he was “sickened” by the abuse.

 

UEFA said it “strongly condemns the disgusting racist abuse” and that “we stand by the players and the English FA’s call for the strongest possible punishments.”

Strongly condemning all forms of discrimination and racism, the Football Association released statement on Twitter calling for “toughest possible punishment” for those responsible.

England’s players have made a strong stand against racism at the tournament, taking a knee before their games.

Social media companies, Twitter and Facebook, are also being criticised for failure to act fast enough to tackle a flood of racial abuse directed at Black England soccer players though Facebook said it had “quickly removed comments and accounts directing abuse” at the footballers.

“No one thing will fix this challenge overnight, but we’re committed to keeping our community safe from abuse,” it added.

London police said they were aware of “a number of offensive and racist social media comments”, calling it “totally unacceptable” and promising an investigation.

Greater Manchester Police in northwest England meanwhile said they were treating  the defacement of a mural in the city in honour of Rashford as a “racist incident” as obscenities and Saka’s name were daubed over the artwork.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India medical body says no to reopening tourism due to COVID-19 threat
HEADLINE STORY
Stokes impressed by Mahmood’s England impact
News
Asian man kicked, punched at Wembley as football fans go on violent rampage
HEADLINE STORY
India celebrates Sirisha Bandla’s historic flight to space aboard Virgin Galactic
HEADLINE STORY
‘We should show divisive racist rhetoric a red card’
News
Pandemic not over, Johnson warns as England look to ease restrictions
HEADLINE STORY
Indian-American Samir Banerjee lifts Wimbledon boy’s singles title
HEADLINE STORY
Zahawi confident plans to lift Covid restrictions will go ahead on July 19
HEADLINE STORY
India’s Harleen Deol’s ‘sensational catch’ goes viral
News
Miami tragedy: Bodies of pregnant Brit woman, husband recovered as baby remains missing
News
Campaigners ‘disappointed’ as Church of England drops plan for racial justice officers
News
Biden picks Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Bhuj: The Pride of India Trailer Review | Ajay Devgn…
Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bangladesh to ease lockdown for Eid-ul-Adha
India medical body says no to reopening tourism due to…
I have got a good draw but it’s not going…
PrimaryBid app opens opportunities for ordinary investors
Stokes impressed by Mahmood’s England impact
Mughal dagger and scabbard worth over £1 million at risk…