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UK to change law in bid to deport grooming gang leader Shabir Ahmed

Although Ahmed was stripped of his British citizenship after his conviction and now holds only Pakistani nationality, he has not been deported because of a provision in the Immigration Act 1971.

Shabir Ahmed
Shabir Ahmed, 73, was released from prison last week after serving 14 years of a 22-year sentence for 30 child rape offences.
Greater Manchester Police
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek Mishra Jul 14, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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HOME SECRETARY Shabana Mahmood announced on Monday that the government will change the law in a bid to deport convicted paedophile Shabir Ahmed after his release from prison.

Ahmed, who led a so-called grooming gang in Rochdale, northern England, was jailed for 22 years in 2012 for multiple child sexual offences, including rape. He was released on licence earlier this month under the UK's early release programme.

Although Ahmed was stripped of his British citizenship after his conviction and now holds only Pakistani nationality, he has not been deported because of a provision in the Immigration Act 1971.

The law prevents the deportation of Commonwealth nationals who, like Ahmed, arrived in Britain before 1973.

Announcing an amendment to the Immigration and Asylum Bill currently before parliament, Mahmood said the change would ensure "the vilest foreign criminals" can be deported.

"In response to the widely reported case of the vile grooming gang leader, Shabir Ahmed, our amendment will provide the Home Secretary with a new power to disapply Section 7 of the Immigration Act 1971 for serious criminals," she said.

"This provides protections for long-term UK residents but, clearly, should not act as a bar against removal in cases like that of Shabir Ahmed."

However, Mahmood said the legal change would not guarantee Ahmed's deportation because Pakistan would have to agree to accept him. UK media have reported that Islamabad has refused to do so.

She added that ministers were continuing "to explore all avenues to pursue a deportation".

Opposition parties have called on the government to put pressure on Pakistan to comply, arguing it should threaten to cut overseas aid and impose other penalties if it refuses.

The grooming gangs scandal has become a political issue in Britain.

Over several decades, in a number of English towns, men of mostly South Asian origin systematically abused thousands of mostly white girls from working-class families, many of whom came from troubled homes.

More than 100 people have been convicted of the crimes, but official reports said authorities failed to intervene because they feared being seen as racist.

Far-right figures, including Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, have used the scandal to campaign against multiculturalism and immigration.

Prime minister Keir Starmer last year announced a national inquiry into the issue, which has also attracted the attention of US billionaire Elon Musk.

deportation grooming gangs shabir ahmed uk politics
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Shabir Ahmed
Shabir Ahmed, 73, was released from prison last week after serving 14 years of a 22-year sentence for 30 child rape offences.
Greater Manchester Police

Mahmood to outline plan to deport Rochdale grooming gang leader

HOME secretary Shabana Mahmood will set out on Monday the legal steps the government plans to take to deport Shabir Ahmed, the freed ringleader of a Rochdale grooming gang.

Ahmed was jailed for 22 years in 2012 after being convicted of multiple child sexual offences, including rape. He was released on licence earlier this month after serving his sentence.

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