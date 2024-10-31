‘UK celebrates Diwali with hope for magic moment’

Catherine West reiterated the recently elected Labour government’s commitment to finalise the UK-India FTA

Catherine West speaks during the Diwali celebrations. (Photo: X)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE UK is very keen to clinch the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India and is building towards that magic moment, minister in charge of the Indo-Pacific said during a special Diwali reception in London.

Catherine West, parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), referenced the previous Tory government’s Diwali 2022 deadline to complete the FTA negotiations as she reiterated the recently elected Labour government’s commitment to get the deal done.

The FTA negotiations, which were paused for general elections in both countries, are aimed at significantly enhancing the estimated £38.1 billion a year bilateral trading partnership.

“As the new government, we’re still extremely keen to be getting on with our trade deal, which was meant to be signed a couple of Diwalis ago. But we don’t mind, what’s a Diwali between friends,” said West, addressing the FCDO’s gathering of parliamentarians, community leaders and professionals at Lancaster House to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

“Our new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is in the works, and all of these things go to building towards that magic moment where we light the candle on the free trade agreement. While I’m thinking of a lot of different things (this Diwali), it would be good to light the candle on that deal. Please pray for those negotiations, so we can have the light that goes on to the best positive feelings and the magic that you do get when you get a deal,” she said.

The event included Hindu prayers, symbolic lighting of candles and also marked celebrations of Bandi Chhor Divas celebrated by the Sikh community as a symbol of light overcoming darkness under the guidance of Guru Hargobindji.

The celebrations at the historic 19th century mansion near Buckingham Palace followed prime minister Keir Starmer’s Diwali celebrations at 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday (29) evening.