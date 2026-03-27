UK blocks study visas from four countries in fresh immigration crackdown

UK refuses study visas from Sudan, Afghanistan, Cameroon and Myanmar

Government links decision to rising asylum claims via legal routes

New rules come into force on March 26, tightening border controls

The UK government has moved to block study visa applications from four countries, as part of a wider crackdown on immigration and asylum claims linked to legal entry routes. The decision, which affects applicants from Sudan, Afghanistan, Cameroon and Myanmar, is being positioned as an effort to curb misuse of the UK immigration system.

In a statement posted by the UK Home Office, the government said its latest measures to tackle visa abuse are now in force. It added that while the UK remains open to those fleeing genuine danger, it intends to act against those seen as exploiting the system.

A tighter grip on student visa routes

The changes follow growing concern within government over the number of people entering the UK on study visas and later claiming asylum. Work visas for Afghan nationals have also been suspended as part of the same push.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood reportedly said in a news report that the UK would continue to offer refuge to those escaping conflict, but warned that the system must not be misused. She added that refusing visas in such cases was an “unprecedented decision” aimed at restoring control over borders.

Government data suggests the issue has been building over time. Around 39 per cent of the 100,000 people who applied for asylum in 2025 had initially entered through legal routes, including study visas.

Officials say a significant share of this increase has come from the four countries now facing restrictions. Between 2021 and September 2025, asylum claims linked to student visas from Afghanistan were reported to be as high as 95 per cent of visas issued. Applications from Myanmar rose sharply over the same period, while claims from Cameroon and Sudan increased by more than 330 per cent.

More changes likely as pressure builds

The latest restrictions are being introduced through amendments to immigration rules, formally coming into force on March 26, following earlier changes laid out on March 5.

The move appears to be part of a broader shift under prime minister Keir Starmer, with a stronger focus on tightening migration controls. Mahmood is also expected to outline further changes to the asylum system, including a proposal to grant refugees temporary protection for 30 months rather than longer-term status.

Under the new approach, individuals may be expected to return to their home countries if conditions are later deemed safe.

The government has already signalled it could extend similar restrictions to other countries. Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo were previously warned of possible visa curbs, although agreements were later reached to facilitate the return of their nationals.

Despite the tougher stance, the UK continues to run humanitarian schemes. Official figures show more than 37,000 Afghans have been resettled since 2021, while around 190,000 visas were issued through humanitarian routes in 2025.

For now, the latest visa restrictions suggest the government is trying to strike a balance between offering refuge and tightening control, though how that balance plays out remains to be seen.