Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 436,365
Total Cases 32,558,530
Today's Fatalities 607
Today's Cases 46,164
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 436,365
Total Cases 32,558,530
Today's Fatalities 607
Today's Cases 46,164

News

UK advises against all travel to Afghanistan amid ‘high threat of terrorist attack’

File photo of members of British Forces from 16 Air Assault Brigade upon arrival in Kabul to provide support to British nationals leaving the country. (RAF/UK Ministry of Defence 2021/Handout via REUTERS)

By: Sattwik Biswal

BRITAIN’S Foreign Office on Wednesday (25) advised against all travel to Afghanistan, adding the security situation in the country remained volatile, with a “high threat of a terrorist attack”.

“The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advise against all travel to Afghanistan. You should not travel to Afghanistan”, the Foreign Office said in an advisory.

“The security situation in Afghanistan remains volatile. There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack”, the statement added.

The advisory also urged not to travel to the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport.

“If you are in the area of the airport, move away to a safe location and await further advice”, it said.

All non-essential operations at the British Embassy in Kabul in response to the deterioration in the security situation were suspended earlier and the embassy was relocated.

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said that the deadline for evacuating people was up to the last minute of the month. The United Kingdom has already evacuated thousands of people from Afghanistan.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan earlier this month from a US-backed government, sending thousands fleeing and potentially heralding a return to the militants’ austere and autocratic rule of two decades ago.

Western nations rushed to complete the evacuation of thousands of people from Afghanistan on Wednesday (25) as the Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops drew closer with no sign that the country’s new Taliban rulers might allow an extension.

In one of the biggest such airlifts ever, the United States and its allies have evacuated more than 70,000 people, including their citizens, NATO personnel and Afghans at risk, since Aug. 14, the day before the Taliban swept into the capital Kabul to bring to an end a 20-year foreign military presence.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK’s Pfizer booster shots order adds doubts over AstraZeneca jab
News
Malala’s skull bone still sits on her bookshelf to remind her of Taliban attack
UK
Police appeal for help to identify man in Stamford Hill hate crime
News
UK says no decision yet on Covid-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds
News
Record participation from ethnic minority students for CyberFirst summer courses
News
India hurries teacher vaccinations as some physical classes resume
News
Indian-origin Covid scam whistleblower shot dead in South Africa
UK
Tony Eastaugh to head immigration enforcement
News
India flights to Papua New Guinea banned in diplomatic spat over Covid breach
News
Rohingya children stage ‘genocide’ anniversary in Bangladesh camp
UK
Council leader’s comments criticised in racism review
UK
Licence suspension for Indian restaurant in Chorley
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sadhguru on fundamentals of health
Indian startup Delhivery plans $1bn IPO before March 2022
UK’s Pfizer booster shots order adds doubts over AstraZeneca jab
Malala’s skull bone still sits on her bookshelf to remind…
Chehre movie review: An average thriller with top-notch performances by…
Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Annabelle Sethupathi to premiere…