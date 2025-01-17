Skip to content
Two-tier Test cricket sparks debate on the format’s future

Shastri and Vaughan among those backing reform despite widespread concerns

Ravi Shastri

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 17, 2025
A PROPOSED two-tier structure for Test cricket has sparked intense debate across the cricketing world, with former players and administrators sharply divided over its potential impact on the sport’s longest format.

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) reportedly prepares to discuss this significant restructuring this month, voices both for and against the proposal have grown louder.

The recent thrilling five-Test series between Australia and India, which saw the hosts triumph 3-1 amid packed stadiums, has reignited discussions about Test cricket’s future structure.

England ex-captain Michael Vaughan has emerged as one of the strongest advocates for the two-tier system, viewing it as crucial for the format’s survival.

“I believe it is a four-day product with a set number of overs each day enforced, three matches minimum per series and two divisions of six, including promotion and relegation,” Vaughan said.

He expressed particular enthusiasm about the possibility of more frequent Ashes series: “I was delighted to read ... the ICC are considering a two-tier structure from 2027 which could see the Ashes staged twice every three years.”

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has aligned himself with this perspective. He argued that the Australia-India series demonstrated Test cricket’s enduring appeal to audiences while reinforcing the need for top teams to play each other more frequently.

“The top teams play against each other more often, so there is a contest. You want contests,” Shastri stressed during his commentary stint on SEN radio.

Supporting this view, UAE national cricket team’s head coach Lalchand Rajput suggested that the proposed system “would foster healthy competition and enhance the excitement of the sport.

“In this setup, the best teams would face each other more frequently, while lower-ranked teams would have a clear incentive to perform well in order to climb into the top tier.”

Clive Lloyd

However, the proposal has met with fierce resistance from several cricket luminaries, particularly those representing nations outside cricket’s “Big Three” of India, Australia, and England.

West Indies cricket legend Clive Lloyd, who led his team during their dominant era in the 1970s and 1980s, expressed deep concerns about the potential consequences.

“I think it will be terrible for all those countries who worked so hard to get the Test status,” the 80-year-old Lloyd stated during an online media interaction.

“Now they’ll be playing among themselves in the lower section. How are they going to make it to the top? When you play against better teams.”

Lloyd particularly pointed out the historical contribution of West Indies cricket. He noted, “We were the cash cows for a lot of countries over the years ... people must recognise that. But we are at that situation now where we need the help, and we can’t get it.”

Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga has also voiced strong opposition to the proposal. “I understand the economics. Such a move will certainly line the pockets of the three boards, but sport isn’t just about pounds, dollars and rupees.

“Administrators must nurture and protect the game, not just fatten their coffers,” Ranatunga said.

Former Australian cricketer Mark Taylor has taken a more nuanced position, suggesting that a de facto two-tier system already exists. “It’s something that’s been discussed for a number of years – that very topic, and I’m certainly not against it. In a way that’s almost what we’ve got now,” Taylor observed, pointing to the current World Test Championship (WTC) structure, where the Test-playing teams naturally separate into different tiers based on their competitive levels.

According to reports, ICC chairman Jay Shah is scheduled to meet with Australian and English board representatives this month to discuss the proposed restructuring. Any changes would be implemented after the conclusion of the current Future Tours Programme in 2027.

Michael Vaughan

This isn’t the first time such a proposal has been considered. In 2016, plans for a de facto premier league featuring the top seven sides were scrapped after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) led opposition efforts, citing concerns about the impact on smaller cricket nations.

The debate reflects broader challenges facing Test cricket in an era dominated by T20 franchise leagues. While recent series between major nations have shown the format’s appeal, concerns persist about maintaining competitive balance and financial viability of all Test-playing nations.

As the ICC prepares to deliberate on this crucial matter, the cricket world watches closely. The outcome could fundamentally reshape international cricket’s landscape, potentially creating more frequent contests between top nations while raising questions about the development and sustainability of the sport in countries with a less established cricketing infrastructure, experts say.

Reliance Industries
Business

Reliance Industries reports 7.38 per cent rise in quarterly profit

Leeds-hospitals-iStock
News

56 baby deaths at Leeds Hospitals may have been preventable: Report

More For You

Sindhu courts title success with new training method

PV SIndhu

Sindhu courts title success with new training method

INDIA’S two-time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu, said she still has the fire to achieve more in the last phase of her career as she has begun a new chapter under Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama.

The 29-year-old from Hyderabad has worked with multiple coaches, but endured a challenging season which included a medal-less Olympic campaign.

Keep ReadingShow less
Djokovic-Getty

Djokovic won 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena, marking his 430th Grand Slam singles match and surpassing Federer’s record of 429 matches in the Open era. (Photo: Getty Images)

Djokovic breaks Grand Slam record, advances to Australian Open 3rd round

NOVAK DJOKOVIC advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after defeating Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria in four sets on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old won 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena, marking his 430th Grand Slam singles match and surpassing Roger Federer’s record of 429 matches in the Open era.

Keep ReadingShow less
india-kho-kho

India registered a 42-37 victory over Nepal. (Photo: X/@Kkwcindia)

India beat Nepal in Kho Kho World Cup opener

INDIA opened its campaign in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup with a 42-37 victory over Nepal at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Captain Pratik Waikar led an all-round performance that gave India a strong start to the tournament.

Keep ReadingShow less
Medvedev-Getty

The Russian, seeded fifth, defeated Thailand’s Kasidit Samrej in five sets, eventually winning 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. (Photo: Getty Images)

Medvedev survives scare to join Fritz and Monfils in Australian Open round 2

DANIIL MEDVEDEV, last year's runner-up, survived a tough challenge and a temper flare-up to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The Russian, seeded fifth, defeated Thailand’s Kasidit Samrej in five sets, eventually winning 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Keep ReadingShow less
Devajit-Saikia-Getty

Saikia had been serving as BCCI’s interim secretary following Shah's departure last month. (Photo: Getty Images)

Devajit Saikia succeeds Jay Shah as BCCI secretary

DEVAJIT SAIKIA has been elected as the new secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the board announced on Sunday. Saikia, a former player and advocate, was the sole nominee for the position.

"Devajit Saikia is declared duly elected as the secretary of BCCI," the BCCI said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
