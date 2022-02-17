Two more Derby cocaine gang members sentenced

Tyrone Gibbons was sentenced for seven years. (Photo: Derbyshire Police)

By: Sattwik Biswal

TWO more members of a gang which imported £165m of cocaine into the UK have been jailed, the BBC reported.

According to earlier reports the 21-member gang were making £400,000 a day.

At Derby Crown Court, Narinderpal Sahota, 39, of Village Street, Derby and Tyrone Gibbons, 33, of Sandringham Drive, Derby pleaded guilty for conspiring to supply cocaine.

Sahota was handed a 10-year sentence and Gibbons for seven years for the same charge.

The final member of the gang, Talvinder Johal, 37, of Turnpike Drive, Luton, will be sentenced on a later date.