Website Logo
  • Saturday, April 30, 2022
Trending Now:  

Business

Twitter CEO says he is ‘unsure about company’s future goals

UNCERTAINTY: Parag Agrawal (Photo: Twitter)

By: Eastern Eye

TWITTER’S India-born CEO Parag Agrawal has told its worried employees he doesn’t know “what direction this company will go in” once the social media giant is formally taken over by billionaire Elon Musk. 

The remarks by Agrawal, who took charge as the chief executive of Twitter just five months ago, came during a meeting with its employees on Monday (25) after the company said it had accepted Musk’s offer to buy the social media firm for about $44 billion (£34.6 bn).

“It’s important to acknowledge that all of you have many different feelings about what is happening,” The New York Times quoted Agrawal as saying.

The paper said Agrawal told employees that he estimated the deal might take three to six months to complete. “In this moment, we operate Twitter as we always have,” he said, adding that “how we run the company, the decisions we make, and the positive changes we drive – that will be on us, and under our control.”

Uncertainty now hangs over the fate of Twitter employees, who voiced concerns over layoffs in the wake of the acquisition by Musk.

It is unclear how hands-on Musk plans to be at Twitter, the newspaper said.

“Among the unanswered issues are whom he might pick to lead the company and how involved he would be in running the service,” it said, adding that Agrawal is “expected to remain in charge at least until the deal closes.”

In the employee meeting, Agrawal acknowledged the uncertainty ahead.

“Once the deal closes, we don’t know what direction this company will go in,” Agarwal, 37, said.

Twitter will become a privately held company, once the transaction is completed. The acquisition was unanimously approved by the Twitter board of directors and is expected to close later this year, subject to stockholder and regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

As Twitter chairman Bret Taylor announced that Tesla and SpaceX founder Musk will acquire the company, Agrawal tweeted, “Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important.”

In the meeting with Twitter employees, Agrawal and Taylor “nodded to the emotions of the day and how workers were most likely processing the news of a sale.”

Agrawal said compensation would remain largely the same under Musk, but “he did not make the same assurances about Twitter’s policies and culture,” the newspaper said.

Agrawal told employees that their stock options would convert to cash when the deal closes. Employees would receive the same benefit packages for a year after the deal was finalised, the report said.

In response to a question about whether former president Donald Trump, who was permanently suspended from the social networking site in January 2021, would be allowed back on the platform, Agrawal said, “We constantly evolve our policies.”

Following the acquisition, Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, said, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. “Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it,” the Tesla CEO said.

An IIT Bombay and Stanford alumnus, Agrawal joined Twitter 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees.

“While it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me. I’ve walked in your shoes, I’ve seen the ups and downs, the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes. But then and now, above all else, I see Twitter’s incredible impact, our continued progress, and the exciting opportunities ahead of us,” he had said in the post following his appointment as CEO on November 29, 2021.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
IMF talks on loan progress
INDIA
India-EU to form trade and technology council
UK
B&M looks for new boss as Arora quits
INDIA
Vendata declares £1.22 bn dividend as profit soars
US
Musk’s criticism against Vijaya Gadde triggers backlash
INDIA
India’s open e-commerce network to take on Amazon, Walmart
UK
Unilever revenue jumps in first quarter
UK
Fraud investigators raid GFG Alliance offices
UK
Reliance, Apollo Global plan joint bid for Boots
UK
Iain Smith is SBI UK’s new head of intermediary
UK
Barclays profit drops in first quarter on higher costs
UK
UK to set up new authority to ‘chase down’ frauds
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tory lawmaker suspended for watching porn in parliament
IMF talks on loan progress
Twitter CEO says he is ‘unsure about company’s future goals
Johnson thrilled with posters
Thames Valley Muslim Police Officers celebrating Ramadan
Shastri advises Kohli to pull out of IPL