Twitter becomes a filthy war zone for Mahesh Babu and Vijay fans; the latter’s fans trend the hashtag ‘Boycott Gay Mahesh Babu’

Meanwhile, both actors are presently busy filming their respective projects.

Mahesh Babu and Thalapathy Vijay

By: Mohnish Singh

South superstars Mahesh Babu and Thalapathy Vijay’s fans have gone to war with each other on Twitter, over Babu’s blockbusters films Okkadu and Pokiri which were remade with Vijay in Tamil as Ghilli and Pokkiri.

Just like the original films, the remakes also set the box office on fire and turned out to be a massive commercial success. The war between the fans of both superstars took off when Vijay’s fans claimed that the Tamil remakes were better than Babu’s original films.

This uncalled-for comparison did not go down well with the fans of Mahesh Babu and they started using a series of objectionable hashtags on Twitter, including ‘National Troll Material Vijay’, and ‘Vijay Bots Under MB Fans Foot’, to name a few.

Hitting back at Mahesh Babu’s fans, Vijay’s fans started trending hashtags like ‘Boycott Gay Mahesh Babu.’

This pic going to viral on social media 🔥🤣#BoycottGayMaheshbabu pic.twitter.com/FWpQbFa9U9 — Jd〽️ (@Jd_hell007) September 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu and Vijay are presently busy with their respective projects. Mahesh Babu has joined hands with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for a project, tentatively titled SSMB28. The two have previously delivered such box office hits as Khaleja and Athadu. The upcoming film will see Babu alongside Pooja Hegde. Additionally, the actor has also given his nod to headline maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s next untitled film, set to get off the ground next year.

Thalapathy Vijay, on the other hand, is currently busy filming Vamsi Paidipally’s directorial Varisu, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Also featuring Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Srikanth, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha on the cast, the film is expected to enter cinemas during Pongal 2023.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.