TV doctor Punam Krishan says she is ‘healing’ after breast cancer treatment

The experience, she added, has changed her perspective on life

Punam Krishan breast cancer recovery

She urged people to know their bodies, trust themselves and seek medical advice early

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • Morning Live doctor says she was diagnosed five months ago
  • Treatment is complete, but she says the experience has left her shaken
  • Krishan urges people to trust their instincts and act early
  • The NHS GP praised staff who cared for her during treatment

Diagnosis kept private during treatment

TV doctor Punam Krishan has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer five months ago and has now completed her treatment.

The Glasgow-born GP, 42, shared the news in an Instagram post alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed, saying she is now healing but remains emotionally shaken by the experience.

Krishan, a regular doctor on BBC One’s Morning Live and a former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, said she chose to keep her diagnosis private while undergoing treatment to protect her energy and her children.

‘Nothing prepares you for being the patient’

Reflecting on her diagnosis, Krishan said years of medical experience offered little comfort when she found herself on the receiving end of difficult news.

She described the shock, fear, and trauma of being told she had breast cancer, adding that she took each day as it came. She also paid tribute to the NHS team who cared for her, calling them extraordinary.

Krishan said her husband, family and a small circle of friends supported her throughout treatment, helping her through what she described as a far harder experience than she had imagined.

Early detection saved her life

Krishan said her biggest lesson was the importance of early detection. She explained that her diagnosis began with an unusual feeling and a gut instinct that something was not right.

She urged people to know their bodies, trust themselves and seek medical advice early if something feels wrong. Krishan said she had no family history of breast cancer and was otherwise well at the time of diagnosis.

The experience, she added, has changed her perspective on life, stripping things back to what truly matters, with health taking priority over work or possessions.

Support from colleagues and the strictly’s family

Krishan appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2024, dancing with professional partner Gorka Marquez. He was among those sending messages of support, saying he was confident she would get through it.

Fellow Strictly dancer Amy Dowden, who has previously undergone treatment for breast cancer, also shared a message of encouragement.

Krishan is married to Dr Sandesh Gulhane, an MSP and the Scottish Conservative health spokesman. She has worked as an NHS GP for nearly two decades and has also written books on health and first aid for children.

Keep ReadingShow less
