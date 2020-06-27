TV actor Karan Khandelwal leaves Mumbai due to financial crisis

Days after television actor Kunal Pandit announced his decision to bid adieu to Mumbai, his Siddhivinayak co-star Karan Khandelwal has also decided to go back to his home in Kerala. You may find it surprising to know that the duo has left the city of dreams owing to the financial crisis arising due to the COVID-19.

Talking to a leading publication, Karan said that he was not able to meet his expenses in the city due to the lockdown which left many people jobless. “Mumbai is one of the majorly affected cities in the country. There was a surge in COVID-19 cases around my area. I could not even arrange food and other necessities for myself. Plus, it was getting difficult to meet other expenses as well,” said the actor who has been part of such notable shows as Siddhivinayak, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, and Haiwaan.

He further added that while he had been living in the city for several years, it was the ongoing situation which forced him to leave. The actor drove approximately 1400 km to reach his home town in Kerala.

“My family has been helping me with finances. Before the lockdown, I had shot for a web show and they immediately cleared my payment, which was helpful. But apart from that, I have many other pending dues from other projects. Now, even if I join a new show, I won’t the payment for a couple of months. So, it was a better option to return home,” he said in conclusion.